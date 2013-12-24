In Oregon, the Energy Facility Siting Council (EFSC) holds the authority to oversee the development of large-scale energy projects. The council has just given the green light to start construction on the massive Sunstone Solar project, unanimously approving the final permits needed. Pine Gate Renewables, a developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the US, is building the facility.

Pine Gate CEO Ben Catt noted that gaining approval in Oregon was challenging given the state's rigorous permitting requirements. However, he stated that their team worked diligently with local stakeholders to create a "win-win" situation for the state and the Morrow County community.

One innovative aspect is a $1,000 per acre investment fund that Pine Gate negotiated with agricultural organizations. This county-managed pool will offset any impacts from the solar development. It will also support programs that bolster the long-term viability of Morrow's wheat farming economy.

The project received a nod from Senator Ron Wyden, who highlighted it as a prime example of federal investments he championed in the Inflation Reduction Act. He also praised the Sunstone plan as a key part of the broader nationwide push for similar energy solutions.

With federal incentives and state approvals secured, Pine Gate can now get into the nitty-gritty of engineering, procurement, and phased construction, which kicks off in 2026. The solar farm's output will feed into the Bonneville Power Administration grid.

The US is massively pushing solar energy. An earlier report highlighted that solar alone made up 60 percent of the 20.2 gigawatts of fresh capacity that went online in the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, solar and battery together accounted for 80 percent of all new electricity capacity added during the same period.

Currently, the largest solar project in the US is Edwards & Sanborn Solar and Energy Storage, located in southern Kern County, California. It produces 864 megawatts of solar with 3,287 megawatt-hours of storage capacity.