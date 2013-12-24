When I was eight years old, I won a coloring contest that earned me a free birthday party at my hometown Chuck E. Cheese. We don't have any photos from the event because, as my mother recalls, it was absolute mayhem. Kids were running from room to room playing video games and Skee-Ball. The adults couldn't corral anyone for pizza and cake. And then there was the show: The animatronic rat Charles "Entertainment" Cheese and the Pizza Time Players entertained—or terrified—attendees with their songs and corny banter.

That may have been the last time I entered a Chuck E. Cheese pizzeria. And yet, when I heard that the company was phasing out the animatronic bands from all but five locations by the end of this year, I felt a twinge of nostalgia. Much to my surprise, I was truly sad that the moving dolls are being replaced by video screens, dance floors, and trampolines. Consider this my ode to the era of animatronics.