Mysterious drones have been swarming the night skies above New Jersey and other nearby states for a month. They have been spotted over several US military sites. They have been videoed over houses and apartment buildings. A swarm was seen following a US Coast Guard rescue boat at the same time that New Jersey police reported 50 drones arriving on land from the ocean. But no one seems to know who is piloting them, or whether it is a coordinated effort.
The incidents have drawn the attention of state governors and legislators, as well as members of the US Congress, and the FBI has launched an investigation, asking for the public to report sightings.
Witnesses describe the drones as being as loud as lawnmowers, with some approaching the size of a small car – significantly larger than a typical quadcopter or multirotor drone that anyone can purchase. “These are not necessarily just small, hobbyist unmanned aerial systems that you can buy for $2000,” says Daniel Gerstein at the RAND Corporation, a think tank in California. “These feel like they have longer range and are more sophisticated than what you can get at a hobby shop.”
[...] Meanwhile in the UK, Vernon Coaker, a defence minister, told Parliament last month that authorities are investigating multiple drone incursions that occurred near several UK military bases starting on 20 November. Those bases support US Air Force squadrons that fly fighter jets, bombers and support aircraft.
“The common theme across all of these cases is that nobody has fully cracked the code on how to find, track and, if need be, take down small drones,” says Arthur Holland Michel, a journalist and author who writes about drones. “The second common theme is that if the person flying the drone is actively trying to avoid being identified, the challenges of countering that drone go through the roof.”
[...] “When it comes to shooting drones down, the most effective measures are often the most dangerous,” says Michel. “We simply can’t have law enforcement departments firing high-powered projectiles into the air, or activating military-grade signal jammers, every time a drone is spotted flying over [New Jersey].”
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday December 15, @06:04PM
Probably some are the "me too's" who do shit like copy Tik Tok challenges and all the other sheeple things. "Someone else is doing it, so i will copy them! Baaaa!" (putting up smaller, less expensive drones adding to the 'swarm'.
Beyond that, i can see a Russian sub surfacing and releasing drones at night.
But have no air force helicopters or jets been sent out to follow one/some? They can track UFO's and enemy jets, supposably. (Supposably? Supposably. Supposably!) Be stupid not to if you're concerned that much.
Don't shoot it down... just track it.
---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @06:06PM
Wasn't there a publicity push recently for the expensive air taxi startups?
It is interesting this all started just after the election, though.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday December 15, @06:08PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Sunday December 15, @06:23PM
When you are told there are drones, you will start looking for drones and by all that's holy you'll see drones in the night sky. Even if the drones you see are light aircraft with their navigation lights on.
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Sunday December 15, @06:43PM
Two other effects I've already seen.
Facebook and other legacy media have groups focused on historical stuff which I was into for genealogy reasons and we ALREADY have so much AI spam fake photos in those groups that its pushed away real photos. You can assume if you see a "genuine historical" photo on social media that doesn't have a actual verified citation that its already fake AI to general attention or updoots or to intentionally disrupt groups (why?).
The other effect you can expect is genuine morons trying to be helpful. I was always into military AC and built plastic models as a kid and fly in DCS world today and I know very well what the lights look like on the underside of a F-15, the nav/marker/strobe lights position and angles and the outline is quite distinct. Sure I'm getting older and a poor quality photo of a Russian plane might look like the underside of a F-15 and there are minimal changes from model to model of the F-15 I'm not that much of a superfan to know all those details, but I know the underside of a F-15 at night with all the lights on very well. I even lived on a army base 2/3 of a lifetime ago as a young adult for a while that was adjacent to an airforce base. So I've seen posts of a claimed drone on social media which is quite literally an out of focus cover zoomed F-15 landing at night. I don't mean I kind of know the shape or it might be a fighter aircraft maybe even a US one, I mean I know the distinct angles and precise location and angles and positions of the lights, this "drone report" on facebook was a F-15 lit up like a Christmas tree at night, not something similar or close. I'm sure other genuine morons have reported C-152s flying at night as drones, I know those pretty well too, I took some hours of flight instruction in the olden days I know the lengths and angles and outlines of those too as part of preflight is walking around visual inspection of the lights and stuff on a general aviation plane. It's a fine line between someone being a well-meaning moron thus posting a shitty cellphone camera pic as a "drone" vs intentional disruption of a group or intentional attention seeking behavior. The only disclaimer I can provide is if I were attacking a USAF base it would be "trivial" to wrap and paint and light a drone to look like a F-15 and it couldn't ruin the range by more than 1/2 or so, and that would be a very sneaky way to get on base before "doing stuff". Or just have a drone with no lights tow a styrofoam scale model of a F-15 with lights on behind it. Might get away with that even during the day, maybe. Regardless you can't prove a foreign drone sighting by posting a poor picture of the underside of a lit up F-15. Besides, tactical attacks with a F-15 usually don't involve turning on the landing lights LOL, kind of funny.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Sunday December 15, @06:24PM
The USA had total air supremacy from the early 40s to recently. From the mid 40s till now the only time something flew overhead was at the permission and pleasure of the USAF. This is no longer the case.
So we used to overfly countries with absolute total impunity, bombed the shit out of some, some of which we were at war with (declared or undeclared) some which were just fun to bomb for the resulting journalistic propaganda or even re-election motivations.
What we're experiencing now of "foreign" aircraft overhead is considered normal daily life for the entire rest of the world for the last 80 years, its just the NEW total air supremacy vehicles no longer have "USAF" painted on them... or... do they? I bet some do.
I would theorize WRT military strategy that "next time around" it's going to be a very bad time to live in urbanized areas (even worse than it already is) or in centralized environments (like huge military bases). The military base in the 2020s is going to be like being on a battleship in WWII, utterly ineffective last hurrah at best, little more than target practice at worst. ".mil peeps" better get used to being deployed in the field 99% of the time if they want to live past 2030. If you have widespread cheap electric/solar powered logistics drones... why exactly do you need the huge target that a military base is, anyway? Deploy it to the field. All of it. All the time. For office jobs "the field" might be a nice rented office building out in farm country not necessarily a tent.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @06:36PM
Ukrane and the events of the past few years have shown us the future of war.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 15, @06:48PM
> Witnesses describe the drones as being as loud as lawnmowers,
So it operates using atmosphere -- so not a space-based thing, not Extra Terrestrial.
It's odd that they would get so low that people can hear them, and identify their size. But ok.
Probably a US drone test of some sort, "escort that convoy," "hover over this area," as these should readily show on radar and such. The airport should be able to tell you their last-seen position, nearby to where they park.