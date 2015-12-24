24/12/15/1841214 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday December 16, @11:46AM
https://embeddedartistry.com/blog/2024/11/04/reclaim-your-data-freeing-a-wi-fi-sensor-from-the-cloud/
In this article we'll investigate how a particular Wi-Fi connected sensor (in this case a radon sensor) communicates with "the cloud" and how we can use that knowledge to reduce our reliance on third-party servers. There are two reasons why we might want to do this: (1) to gain programmatic access to the data when the manufacturer doesn't provide an API, and (2) to continue using the device if the company goes out of business or decides to shut down their servers.
This discussion was created by Fnord666 (652) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Reclaim Your Data: Freeing a Wi-Fi Sensor From the Cloud | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday December 16, @01:00PM
Nosy companies don't need to know what they don't need to know, and they certainly don't need to be able to control anything that belongs to you when the device isn't just a simple sensor (think thermostat, smart plugs and other staggeringly dangerous cloud-enabled crap).