In this article we'll investigate how a particular Wi-Fi connected sensor (in this case a radon sensor) communicates with "the cloud" and how we can use that knowledge to reduce our reliance on third-party servers. There are two reasons why we might want to do this: (1) to gain programmatic access to the data when the manufacturer doesn't provide an API, and (2) to continue using the device if the company goes out of business or decides to shut down their servers.