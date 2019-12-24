from the driving-over-the-ocean dept.
Just two decades ago, China had little capacity to make cars, and owning one was considered novel. Today, China produces and exports more cars than any other country in the world:
President-elect Donald J. Trump has promised to impose new tariffs on China. Many countries, including the United States, already levy extra tariffs on China's electric vehicles. But with all of the advantages China wields in automaking, this pushback is unlikely to undercut China's dominance.
China's home market for car sales is the world's largest — almost as big as the American and European markets combined.
As China's domestic market grew, so did its production capacity, propelled by massive government investment and world-beating advances in automation. Yet in recent years, the pace of sales has fallen behind as consumer spending slows in China's economic downturn. The result is that China today has the capacity to make nearly twice as many cars as its consumers need.
[...] But China's trading partners say that China's exports of both electric and gasoline-powered cars imperil millions of jobs and threaten major companies. Earlier this year, the United States and the European Union put significant new tariffs on electric cars from China. Governments are concerned because the auto industry plays a big role in national security, producing tanks, armored personnel carriers, freight trucks and other vehicles.
Electric vehicles may become a new front in America's tech war with China after a US senator called for Washington DC to block Chinese-made EVs to protect domestic industries and national security.
Sherrod Brown, senator for Ohio and chair of the Senate Banking Committee, penned a letter to President Biden, claiming "there are currently no Chinese EVs for sale in the United States, and we must keep it that way."
He warned that "Chinese EVs, highly subsidized by the Chinese government, could decimate our domestic automakers, harm American workers, and give China access to sensitive personal data," insisting the US government must ban Chinese-made EVs as soon as possible, calling it "a matter of economic and national security."
The move comes as the dispute between the two economic superpowers over technology rumbles on, with the US last week sanctioning four more Chinese companies, claiming they were involved with providing chips for accelerating AI to China's military and intelligence users.
Among those added to the Entity List maintained by the US Department of Commerce was Sitonholy (Tianjin) Co, understood to be one of the largest distribution channels for Nvidia's datacenter products in China, thus cutting off supplies of Nvidia GPUs to many Chinese companies.
[...] The number of Chinese cars purchased by US customers is understood to be very low as these are subject to an extra 25 percent tariff on top of the regular 2.5 percent import duty that DC applies to imported vehicles.
Losing ground in the race to produce electric vehicles, German and French carmakers are heading toward a disruptive wave of factory closures:
Volkswagen AG is considering factory closures in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history, parting with tradition and risking a feud with unions in a step that reflects the deep woes roiling Europe's auto industry.
After years of ignoring overcapacity and slumping competitiveness, the German auto giant's moves are likely to kick off a broader reckoning in the industry. The reasons are clear: Europe's efforts to compete with Chinese rivals and Tesla Inc. in electric cars are faltering. (full article is paywalled)
"If even VW mulls closing factories in Germany, given how hard that process will be, it means the seas have gotten very rough," Pierre-Olivier Essig, a London-based equities analyst at AIR Capital, told Bloomberg. "The situation is very alarming."
[...] Car sales in Europe are down nearly one-fifth from prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and EV demand has slackened as Germany and Sweden have removed and reduced incentives to purchase the vehicles, Bloomberg reported. As a result, Chinese EV manufacturer BYD has jumped into the European market, pricing its Seagull model at just $9,700 before tax, a far cry from the European's average EV cost of $48,000 in 2022.
VW began downsizing in July, with its Audi subsidiary cutting 90% of its 3,000 person workforce at its manufacturing plant in Brussels, Belgium, according to Bloomberg.
The company's share price is now approaching the lows of its 2015 "diesel crisis," when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused the company of installing illegal software in its cars in order to artificially improve its results on diesel emission tests, BBC News reported. The company also posted a €100 million net cash flow loss on its automotive business in the first half of 2024.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Thursday December 19, @05:59PM (16 children)
It's not a fucking complex mystery. China punishes and defunds banks for giving too big of bonuses. They spend money their money and government effort on building a new factory. At the same time, they make sure that local people are trained to work there.
If the US announced a program to say... increase domestic high-end chip manufacturing, first the program would be structured as opaque tax incentives for companies to take carefully legally defined processes to move towards increasing manufacturing in the US defined by some specific bureaucratically defined threshold of "Made in the US". Then they would enter a several stage discussion with local governments to pick the location, and insure that the local governments provide "Favorable regulartory environment" while several kickbacks get arranged to do the paperwork. They'd then arrange with our banks a series of federally insured loans(more kickbacks go here) to finance the construction necessary. Then the company would realize they can't actually find the workers needed in those "low-regulatory-environments" with collapsing education that's only really present for "College bound" students who can't imagine working in a factory, and the rest are abandoned to a school-to-prison complex, with no competent technicians. The project gets stalled for years, while the company in question seeks extra money(which has already cost the government 10-20x what china pays for the same result)
China just builds what it wants to see, and trains the kind of workers its society needs.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 19, @06:12PM (1 child)
And the US will be bringing in an administration who will accelerate the increase of wealth gathering and deregulation of the
same kinds of people that China imprisons or kills.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ikanreed on Thursday December 19, @08:25PM
Ah, but see, the "Just get the goddamn work done" strategy for building things has so many fewer layers for corruption to insert its slimy, grody middlemen.
There's still corruption, but there's just one layer of corruption. A favorite gets chosen to build the factory. That's it. The disgusting morass of "financial incentives" and legalistic manipulation we do here injects so many middlemen who are good at finding their slice of the pie, often directly at the expense of the project as a whole.
And worse still it creates an accountability black hole, when a project fails to deliver, it's years down the line and 30 different groups were involved in the corrupt decisions that led there. And you've nickle and dimed your new TMSC plant to death. If a chinese project fails, usually one official's head will roll, and the company that bought them tends to go down with them, like what happened with Evergrande.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Thursday December 19, @06:42PM (8 children)
If China is so efficient in stamping out greed and corruption, how come these high level corruption cases keep popping out of the woodwork?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 19, @06:59PM (1 child)
I don't see any Chinese 100x billionaires.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday December 19, @08:09PM
... then you're probably not looking hard enough.
There are plenty of folks in the rich-oligarch class in China, typically well connected to the ruling party.
They may not be quite the same absurd level of billionaire as a Musk, but there are plenty of fat cats in China that got their absurd level of wealth from connections rather than actually doing anything useful.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bloodnok on Thursday December 19, @09:19PM (5 children)
I don't think they are efficient at stamping out corruption but I think they are very good at "discovering" it. What they choose to do about it when it is discovered is a matter of how well the corrupt individual's behaviour matches the needs of the party.
The cases pop out of the woodwork when the corrupt individuals are no longer useful or tolerable.
Of course, it's a lot easier to prosecute corruption when the burden of having to provide proof is lifted.
__
The Major
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday December 19, @09:42PM (4 children)
In spite of what you might think China does have a legal system with very normal burden of proof. It's the exact same for criminal cases [spp.gov.cn](the government must prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt). And for civil cases, the standard is actually lot higher(full burden of proof lies upon the plaintiff, rather than common law's preponderance of evidence)
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 19, @10:02PM
Took a look at your link and it reads very nicely. However, that may not be the reality, based on a variety of news over recent years. Here's one story that Google just popped up, https://www.economist.com/china/2024/01/15/why-chinas-government-is-hushing-up-court-rulings [economist.com] (non paywall at https://archive.ph/5SRMn [archive.ph] )
One para from the middle of a story about shutting down a national database of court proceedings:
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday December 20, @06:53AM (2 children)
That legal system is also for show. Sorry, not buying the nice narrative set up there.
(Score: 2, Troll) by ikanreed on Friday December 20, @01:59PM (1 child)
Yeah, so is ours.
Legal systems exists as a tool to maintain governance by way of providing a facade of fairness to the arbitrary and self-serving actions of states towards their own people. It's not different here.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @02:42PM
In most countries there's a caste system, where the Untouchables are at the top. That's one of the top reasons to be at the top. Generally the rule of the law BS applies to the middle and life sucks for the underclass.
There are exceptions of course.
Sure China is corrupt, but the corruption in the USA is getting too embarrassingly visible.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/27/supreme-court-bribes-gratuities-snyder-kavanaugh [theguardian.com]
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cjwl3venz39o [bbc.com]
And how can they even legally call such stuff "accounting": https://www.reuters.com/article/world/us-army-fudged-its-accounts-by-trillions-of-dollars-auditor-finds-idUSKCN10U1ID/ [reuters.com]
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pentagon-35-trillion-accounting-black-231154593.html [yahoo.com]
That's like calling "1 billion + 1 billion = 0" addition.
(Score: 2, Informative) by weirsbaski on Friday December 20, @02:03AM (3 children)
You know where they don't spend their money? On any kind of pesky environmental controls. It's pretty easy to make bank on manufacturing contracts when you can skip one of the major expenses:
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-14134034 [bbc.com]
https://dialogue.earth/en/pollution/6283-the-denim-capital-of-the-world-so-polluted-you-can-t-give-the-houses-away/ [dialogue.earth]
https://factsanddetails.com/china/cat10/sub66/item391.html [factsanddetails.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by ikanreed on Friday December 20, @03:01AM (2 children)
After I read your post, but before I clicked the links I told myself "Oh I bet those links are all from 2015 or so"
And yep. 2011, 2013, and a myriad of dates, but mostly the early-mid 2010s, respectively.
Because, realistically, they fixed it [statista.com]. I've been to beijing in both 2015 and 2024, and the difference is night and day. 2015 was a constant haze, the sun refracted enough to have rings. The sky was the wrong color.
Now? It's comparable to any major american city. Clear and bright and breathable.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Friday December 20, @07:08AM (1 child)
By comparable, you mean a factor of three worse than Los Angeles, one of the worst US cities for that particular pollutant. Beijing 38.98 μg per m^3. For this study [ca.gov] of LA area pollution, the top 10% of the region was over 12.3 μg per m^3 - with a significant portion of that coming from China!
It's still vastly better than it was - including for the LA region which now receives significantly less pollution from China than before. But they still have a ways to go.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday December 20, @03:14PM
Fair enough. I was describing my subjective experience and I didn't actually compare the ppm numbers to the US.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday December 20, @07:32AM
Credit Guidance and credit "guidance windows" handed down to the banks from central government planners. as in, allocating where capital is directed. more capital directed towards productive activities like building new plants, improving equipment, building infrastructure. and banks given very little leeway to make loans to people speculating on stocks with leverage. also less credit directed towards buying property, as property transactions do create credit (money) but do not produce anything productive directly. ignoring this is how we inflate our property assets bubbles here in the USA.
it's really not about bonuses payed out to bankers LMAO come on how can you pretend to know anything about credit, debt, money and write that with a straight face expecting people not to roll their eyes?
also they have a banking system that is large and diversified, which is efficient. small local banks for each community. mid-size banks for mid-size businesses and factories. large banks for large infrastructure projects. the credit goes to the right places, from the right sized bank capable and ready to get it done.
what we have in the west is private central banking owned by international financiers who do not care _at all_ about you, your community, your nation, your people. they actually employ periodic crisis's to gather more power. you are here to be farmed like livestock in perpetial fear.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by quietus on Thursday December 19, @07:05PM (8 children)
Apparently BYD (main Chinese BEV maker) is also investing in robotics, specifically AgiBot [agibot.com], which aims for mass production of humanoid robots [globaltimes.cn]. As to the Elon Musk mentioning in that last link, apparently he promised mass production of humanoid robots by Tesla in 2026 (I really don't know whether he truly said so).
To put that in a bit of perspective, a well-known German businessman was in a BYD factory about last year, and he was stunned about the amount of manual labor he saw: workers manually fixing wheels, for example. At the end of the production line, nearly half of arriving cars had to be sent off for manual correction.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday December 19, @08:04PM (7 children)
BYD cars are dirt cheap, but they're also complete and total shit in the quality department...
It just seems that all the traditional car companies are trying their hardest to race to that same bottom-of-the-barrel in quality while somehow expecting people to pay their exorbitant asking prices.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Thursday December 19, @10:55PM (1 child)
You mean like Chrysler?
That is why Chrysler (and others) can't compete: they build shit and want lots of money. At least the Chinese shit is priced as shit.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by drussell on Thursday December 19, @11:27PM
Well, Chrysler doesn't really exist anymore, the remnants of the former Mopars are now just a sad, sorry division of Stellantis which, yeah... is all total and utter shit.
RIP, Chrysler, Dodge, etc... :(
(Score: 4, Disagree) by driverless on Friday December 20, @04:10AM (2 children)
Were, years ago when they were just getting started but haven't been for quite awhile. Please update your notes.
And as an aside, ZeroHedge as a source? That's a far-right conspiracy theory site, may as well link to Fox News.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Saturday December 21, @07:34AM (1 child)
That's not true.
While initial quality has improved to the point where it is generally on par (~2 defects per unit) with most of the other auto makers, (somewhat due to other makers' initial quality actually declining,) but they still don't last worth shit...
They work OK "out of the box" but they're still extremely poor for actual long-term quality.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday December 21, @10:39AM
And you're basing this claim on ... ?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @01:19AM (1 child)
Seems like they're all at around 200 per 100 vehicles. Don't see any signs that BYDs as that much worse than Teslas in terms of quality. They might even be better.
If you want quality you probably should be looking at Toyota but they don't really do pure EVs.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @04:43AM
> What's the defect per 100 vehicles compared to other competing cars?
That's one way to look at quality, but it's only the initial quality -- was the car assembled correctly, have there been infant mortality failures in electronics, etc.
It says next to nothing about longevity, the sort of quality that Toyota used to be famous for, where their cars would easily go 200,000+ miles with minimal maintenance (unless they rusted out with road salt like my Corolla at 130,000 miles & 20 years).