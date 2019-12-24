Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Social media platforms and other online services operating in the UK are facing new regulations. Ofcom, the UK's communication services regulator, has released over 40 safety measures that applicable organizations must carry out by mid-March 2025. The new guidance follows last year's passage of the Online Safety Act, which implements new protections for children and adults online. Ofcom's role includes providing compliance codes and guidance for relevant companies.
Ofcom introduced new measures tackling areas such as fraud, moderation and child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Online services must take steps like nominating a senior person who is accountable for complying to its duties for illegal content, complaints and reporting. Moderating teams must be "appropriately" trained and have enough resources to quickly remove illegal content. Plus, relevant companies, such as social media platforms, should improve their algorithms to limit the spread of illegal content.
The regulator's required anti-CSAM safety practices include hiding children's profiles and locations, not allowing random accounts to message children and using hash-matching and URL detection to quickly find and shut down CSAM.
The Online Safety Act includes "organizations big and small, from large and well-resourced companies to very small 'micro-businesses.' They also apply to individuals who run an online service," Ofcom states. It gets a bit vague, though, with Ofcom adding the business must have a "significant number" of UK users or have the UK as a target market. The Act covers "user-to-user services," such as social media, online gaming and dating sites. It also impacts "search services" and online businesses that show pornographic content.
Ofcom has the power to fine non-compliant sites £18 million ($22.7 million) or 10 percent of their qualifying global revenue, if a higher number. In "very serious cases" Ofcom can seek a court order to block a site's UK presence. Ofcom plans to release further guidance across the first half of 2025.
> Social media platforms and other online services operating in the UK are facing new regulations.
Why do these companies "operate in the UK"? It doesn't seem like they would have any trouble tracking users from outside. There's no block on traffic coming in. Someone can pay for ads internationally, and use the same (non-GDPR) tracking as they otherwise would. Users can open an account on sites not bound by the GDPR.
So why do these corporations set up offices in these countries? It seems like a billion dollar mistake.
That would be very easy to set up. And then they would lose all their customers. It is obviously financially better for them to keep operating as they do today.
The government is outsourcing everything to you, me and corporations. In particular, social media, ISPs, banks, libraries, hotels, airlines, doctors, schools, etc., etc. are now pressed into being part of the state security apparatus
And if they think you are slacking, they expect you to snitch on yourself.
> social media, ISPs, banks, libraries, hotels, airlines, doctors, schools,
I believe media, banks, schools, airlines, hotels and doctors have been contributing to law enforcement for many decades. Libraries not so much.
E.g. flight manifests were collected essentially since air travel became possible. Banks have been part of the system as long as there have been taxes. etc.
... and lo, the tide of filth that was assailing the children turned around and ebbed away again, and the politicians got to pat themselves on the back and loudly tell everyone what a great job they'd done.
(Sure, a pile of mom and pop web sites had their owners thrown in jail because they couldn't meet the impossible-to-meet requirements and a lot of others left the UK for the same reason, but it's a small price to pay to Protect the Children).