These days, very few of us use optical media on the regular. If we do, it's generally with a slot-loading console or car stereo, or an old-school tray-loader in a desktop or laptop. This has been the dominant way of using consumer optical media for some time.
Step back to the early CD-ROM era, though, and things were a little kookier. Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, drives hit the market that required the use of a bulky plastic caddy to load discs. The question is—why did we apparently need caddies then, and why don't we use them any longer?
The Compact Disc, as developed by Phillips and Sony, was first released in 1982. It quickly became a popular format for music, offering far higher fidelity than existing analog formats like vinyl and cassettes. The CD-ROM followed in 1985, offering hundreds of megabytes of storage in an era when most hard drives barely broke 30 MB. The discs used lasers to read patterns of pits and lands from a reflective aluminum surface, encased in tough polycarbonate plastic. Crucially, the discs featured robust error correction techniques so that small scratches, dust, or blemishes wouldn't stop a disc from working.
Notably, the first audio CD player—the Sony CDP-101—was a simple tray-loading machine. Phillips' first effort, the CD100, was a top-loader. Neither used a caddy. Nor did the first CD-ROM drives—the Phillips CM100 was not dissimilar from the CD100, and tray loaders were readily available too, like the Amdek Laserdrive-1.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by hey_popey on Friday December 20, @03:00AM
Which was my first thought scanning through TFA: "why no mention of mechanism complexity?"
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Friday December 20, @05:44AM (7 children)
The question I have is why did so many drives use powered trays? Only place I saw that with floppy drives was the MacIntosh, and to me, it added to the disagreeable feeling of the computer controlling me, and not me controlling the computer. I sort of recall stories of people having to use a kitchen knife to pry a stuck floppy disk out of a Mac.
The powered tray added complexity and cost, and for what? To stop the user from yanking it out during a write thus corrupting the file system? Which makes no sense for a CD-ROM drive, because they can't write, of course. I kept a paper clip handy in case I had to manually eject a CD, which happened fairly often.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @07:00AM (4 children)
but how often did you force-eject the CD while it was still spinning? CD drives got to be so fast (52x) that that could be actually dangerous. Having a force "spin-down then eject" saved many many scratches at least. "Patience, young padwan..."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Friday December 20, @08:25AM (2 children)
So you want an interlock to prevent ejection while thee disk is rotating? That would be nice!
Massively more reliable, effective and user friendly than the annoying powered trays, and simpler and cheaper to manufacture.
But the sales team would prefer caddies as justifying higher prices in their eyes, and in most large companies, the sales team is
skilled in selling ideas to PHBs, unlike the engineers.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @10:53AM (1 child)
Why do you say rotating? What you should say is: spinning.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Friday December 20, @05:04PM
Rotating covers the case of 1RPM, spinning implies a minimum of 60RPM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday December 20, @02:48PM
Why would you eject it while it's still spinning? That's just dumb. Worst comes to worst, power down the system, manually eject the CD, and then turn the computer back on.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by looorg on Friday December 20, @10:46AM (1 child)
Was this not more of a Mac "design" feature. They wanted to appear more high-tech and fancy then the rest. Less buttons. It should feel like magic/sci-fi when the disks came in and out of the machine. So they came up with the most convoluted way to do things as per their standard operating procedure. But they could not get rid of the little paperclip hole cause they knew that eventually things would not eject properly, or the mechanism would break and things would have to be taken out. That tiny little hole must have been a real eyesore for the design freaks. All they could see when they looked at the sleek clean surface. The hole.
(Score: 2) by owl on Friday December 20, @07:06PM
Yes, they had to do something to justify the 3-4x greater cost their fanboi's eagerly coughed up for the same general "system".
(Score: 5, Interesting) by looorg on Friday December 20, @10:42AM
The problem with caddies was that there was never enough caddies. Even if you bought more caddies. Constant swapping disk for the caddies. Which was annoying. But even with that in mind I kind of liked them. It felt chunky when you used them. Secure somehow. You didn't have to handle the disk, much. I think I always saw them in the same way as floppy disks had their cover, compact disks should to. You never handled the flimsy plastic inside a floppy disk, unless you did disk surgery.
I disliked the thin-slit-CD-rom-drives that eventually became more or less the standard. Ejecting the entire tray, aka the cupholder, which was the norm before that was also kind of annoying. Compared to both of them I would have preferred the caddie stayed. But I guess it was to expensive, one extra thing that could be cut.
It's odd that caddies was never a big thing for home audio systems, as far as I can recall I have never seen that anyway.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tbuskey on Friday December 20, @01:34PM (1 child)
DEC has a drive/CD combo that encased the whole CD in a thin plastic sheath that could not be removed. The whole thing was put into the drive.
You couldn't put random CDs into the drive, they didn't have the sheath. You couldn't use the sheathed drives in any other drive either.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Friday December 20, @02:30PM
I remember the RRD40, not fondly, to remove the caddy there were locking tabs on the end and it worked best with two people or even three because ideally you had to push both locking tabs at the same time as levering the sleeve innards out with a swiss army knife or similar.
It was considered showing off at work if you could crack one of those all by yourself. Kind of like picking a lock you'd wedge the innards at a constant pressure not too much not too little and go back and forth from lock tab to tab until it completely unlocked both tabs and slid out.
IIRC you could reuse them a couple times but probably less than ten times. I wasn't paying for any of this so I have memory of how much they cost. I vaguely recall being tasked with removing old install media and sticking new install media. You would think if you paid DEC a license for a $5000 fortran compiler (or whatever it was and whatever it cost) they'd throw in a free drive caddy/sleeve thingie on the purchase order, but no. At least we had to reuse ours.
The only other thing I remember is they were sold as SCSI drives and wbus drives and qbus mostly just worked but often enough this cdrom drive was baby's first SCSI, and people who never used SCSI before were often mystified you could plug something into a computer that used an "address". Surely, like PC floppy drives, its the position on the cable that sets the address (or "drive letter"). This was back when drives were so expensive an IT department owned one and we had to share so people could never agree to use SCSI 0 or 6 or whatever for the shared cdrom.
DEC sold a lot of crazy stuff so its possible you're talking about something else. This was late 80s maybe 1990 and it was DEC so it was super expensive but not insanely unimaginably expensive like everything IBM sold.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by ElizabethGreene on Friday December 20, @02:45PM (6 children)
If I'm being honest, I didn't love the naked disc design of CDs/DVDs/Blue-Ray disks. They aren't nearly as abuse tolerant as e.g. vhs tapes or 3 1/2" floppies. My kids were toddlers when vhs and dvd were both extant, and the VHS tape Disney and Barney tapes had significantly higher survivability than their DVD cousins.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday December 20, @02:59PM (4 children)
VHS is a horrible format and it died for good reason, same with cassette tape. While they had their use and worked. I wouldn't want to go back to them.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Friday December 20, @04:39PM
+1 agree, it certainly wasn't perfect. The advantage of it was that the jelly-covered hand of a three-year old wouldn't generally make a tape unreadable, nor would dropping it on a concrete floor. I've lost DVD's to both of those, and had to disassemble a DVD player to fix the former.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @05:12PM (2 children)
Cassettes were awesome for their time. They were small. The quality was very good compared to 8-Track. Walk-Mans were small. They could auto-play both sides without flipping the tape over. What else were you going to luge around at the time? LPs? Reel-to-reels?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday December 20, @08:49PM (1 child)
Every auto-reverse cassette tape player I encountered made the tape sound wobbly when playing forwards. I had a not-cheap one that was barely bigger than the tape itself and I had to permanently play the opposite side and flip it over manually. I was so pleased when analogue formats went away. But their rotting corpses keep coming back. My own son buys vinyl records.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday December 20, @10:35PM
I liked vinyl when the records came with the good 'cover sheets' (for lack of proper term): they would often give lyrics, stories about the band, pics, etc.
Then they started coming with just a white jacket. Gaaark sad about white jackets.
Now, i can't picture wanting to constantly turn the record over all the time. I can play hundreds of songs on plex til the cows come home without moving.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Tork on Friday December 20, @04:12PM
Oop that unlocked a memory. I was in middle/high school during the Super NES and Sega Genesis generation. One of the rumors that always tickled my interest was the Super NES CD-ROM. You know, that one that never materialized but somehow gave us the Playstation anyway. I followed every morsel of rumor I could find for that vaporous system and one thing that caught my eye was a description of the discs they'd use. They each came in a proprietary caddy which also included a rom! I mean a microchip in the caddy.
Now I think we ALL know that was an anti-piracy measure. But remember, this is back when I was a teenager and significantly stupider than I am now. I thought they were adding a lite version of a cartridge with each disc, maybe that'd even offer save-game memory right on the disc! In reality I doubt that chip did more than say "gimme a number and I'll give you one back and if we both agree on what it should be you can start the game".
But my imagination ran wild. What if it was cheap enough for them to include maybe half a megabyte of ROM in the caddy? With a system like the SNES that could have done things like provided the menu screen like instantly as soon as the screen turned on. You know... boot from a ROM like the SNES has always done. That could go even a step further, maybe providing some content while the disc is being accessed! Those of you that had a PS1 or Saturn might relate to what I mean, lots of waiting while playing those games. That's actually the reason I never warmed up to the Neo-Geo CD.
Obviously I wasn't thinking about price or other elements of reality with that. Hehe.
