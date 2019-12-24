https://phys.org/news/2024-12-south-florida-beachfront-faster.html
A team of mechanical, architectural and environmental engineers, geoscientists, and geoinformation specialists affiliated with several institutions in the U.S. and Germany has found that many of the tall, heavy buildings along the coast of South Florida are sinking into the ground much faster than was expected.
In their study published in the journal Earth and Space Science, the group compared satellite images over several years to learn more about ongoing subsidence along multiple beachfronts.
Prior research has shown that many factors can lead to subsidence, in which the altitude of a given parcel of land declines. Natural causes include water movement, earthquakes and gravity. Manmade causes include the heaviness of the built environment, including large buildings, and activities including fracking and landscaping.
In this new study, the researchers noted that the many tall buildings along many parts of the coast in South Florida appeared to be extremely heavy. They wondered if adding so much weight might be causing the ground beneath them to sink.
To find out, the researchers obtained precise satellite imagery for several of the most popular beaches in South Florida and compared 35 buildings standing on them over time. Modern satellite imagery is so precise it can detect changes in altitude of just a few centimeters. The researchers found that every one of the buildings they measured was sinking, ranging from 2 to 8 cm over the years 2016 to 2023, and that most of them were sinking faster than expected.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 20, @05:47PM (2 children)
der. I've noticed that the 4-5 story apartment complexes around Boston are on short pylons (they just hammer them in -- for a ways, and stop when they're at about the right height), and the article suggests these huge (20-30 story) buildings are the same. Pylons through limestone (sometimes into sand? o.O)
I thought when they were doing these buildings they *always* did it into bedrock. Except in San Francisco, where that one building is starting to lean over.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 20, @09:04PM (1 child)
Bedrock on Miami Beach? You might hit lava first.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday December 21, @10:28AM
Bedmagma then (lava is only when the hot stuff gets to the surface)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 20, @05:52PM (2 children)
A common tower building technique in downtown Miami is to excavate, then fill and over-fill with dirt greater in weight than the finished structure is expected to be, then let that settle - for years - and when it stops moving take the excess fill away and start building from there.
Those canal-front neighborhoods that Dubai is emulating with their palm tree shaped islands and similar, that fill is basically bay-bottom muck and things settle into it slowly over the years / decades - it never really stops moving, kind of like that slow pitch-tar drop experiment. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pitch_drop_experiment [wikipedia.org]
In the 1980s, the swimming pool at the University of Miami was slowly making its way into the lake at a rather alarming rate of something like 5mm per year.
So - mean sea level rises, lubrication of the soil is increased, sink rates of the structures increase accordingly.
I never liked big beachfront condos anyway.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday December 21, @11:00AM (1 child)
It's not like we haven't known about this problem for at least two thousand years:
There's even a children's song about it. Maybe they should have asked a five-year-old before building all those beachfront towers.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 21, @11:59AM
Hubris of civil engineers, pushed by the greed of developers, abetted by easily bought regulators, and the obliviousness of condo buyers.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday December 20, @06:46PM (4 children)
None of those folks have a profit motive to approve cheaper foundations, although everyone who approved those foundations at the original time of construction did.
Also, "Florida", the entire state has a bit of a "buyer beware" mentality, at least more than other states.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 20, @07:05PM (2 children)
I suspect the "faster than expected" is based on expectations extrapolated from previous sea levels.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday December 20, @09:24PM (1 child)
Or previous buildings [npr.org]. But if at first you don't succeed [youtu.be] ...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 21, @04:16AM
If I recall, Surfside was your basic neglect of standard maintenance, more the structure itself failing due to un-addressed corrosion.
Can you imagine living in a building like that, attending the condo meeting, arguing for repairs and having a bunch of typical co-condo-dwellers do their typical shout down of "not MY money you don't spend on something like THAT." Then having 98 people die because it actually does cost money to make essential repairs.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday December 21, @11:02AM
Also, "Florida", the entire state has a bit of a "beware" mentality, at least more than other states.
There, FTFY.
(Score: 5, Funny) by HeadlineEditor on Friday December 20, @07:50PM (1 child)
Now do Los Angeles
(Score: 4, Informative) by krishnoid on Friday December 20, @09:29PM
How about some sliding [npr.org] instead of sinking? Since the 1950s, apparently.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by clive_p on Saturday December 21, @10:44AM (1 child)
So how long before Mar-a-Lago vanishes under the waves?
(Score: 4, Funny) by driverless on Saturday December 21, @11:05AM
It's OK, I've heard from the owner that he has the best people at work draining the swamp, so it'll be sitting on solid stable land soon enough.