UNSW engineers have developed and built a special maser system that boosts microwave signals—such as those from deep space—but does not need to be super-cooled.
They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend—but that might also soon be true for astronomers and astrophysicists following the new research. The team of quantum experts have developed a device known as a maser which uses a specially created purple diamond to amplify weak microwave signals, such as those which can come from deep space.
Most importantly, their maser works at room temperature, whereas previous such devices needed to be super-cooled, at great expense, down to about minus 269°C.
The amplified signals, originally emitted by pulsars, galaxies, or very distant spacecraft, could ultimately be crucial for expanding our understanding of the universe and fundamental physics.
The UNSW research team, led by Associate Professor Jarryd Pla, have published their findings in the journal Physical Review X, describing how a so-called spin system within the diamond can boost weak signals at room temperature.
"The microwaves enter the device and then the spins inside the diamond create copies of them, which in effect amplifies the microwave signals. Ideally, the microwave signals then come out much larger and with very little noise on top," A/Prof. Pla says.
"Currently, electronic amplifiers are being used to detect signals from very distant spacecraft like Voyager 1 which is now more than 15 billion miles away from earth, but still sending out data.
"Those amplifiers are cryogenically cooled to reduce what is known as thermal noise, which is random electrical noise generated by the motion of electrons in the amplifier's components. Otherwise, that noise would just overwhelm the signals being received.
"Our room temperature solid-state maser amplifier avoids all the complication and cost of having to cool everything down to extremely low temperatures and is also much more compact."
In the paper, the researchers show their maser system can boost signals by a factor of up to 1,000.
More information: Tom Day et al, Room-Temperature Solid-State Maser Amplifier, Physical Review X (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.14.041066
(Score: 2) by drussell on Friday December 20, @10:56PM (3 children)
... so that would be about 4 K
(Score: 4, Informative) by VLM on Friday December 20, @11:27PM (2 children)
The why is interesting. The classic '60s maser works just like a laser you pump energy into the material to put it in an excited state and incoming radio signals set it off resulting in more output than input, although the pump power is much higher than the output power so its not a perpetual motion machine.
However there's some hand waving thing I don't understand where even liq nitrogen is way too warm because the population inversion naturally leaks away at higher temps something to do with thermal vibration setting it off instead of incoming signal setting it off. So you have to chill it to liq helium temps to get a reasonable ratio of low noise and sane amount of pump power.
After they invented all this MASER stuff someone got the bright idea of what if we tried this with light and next thing you know we got lasers. I think this all came originally from parametric amps which are also pretty cool. In the 50s you could get 80s levels of transistor preamp performance by doing truly bizarre things to poor diodes using klystron amps as a parametric amp. They were legendarily not overly stable LOL.
I don't recall whats going on such that in the 60s you could only get a microwave population inversion at liq helium temps but lasers work fine with various light colors at mostly room temp. So 60 years later the folks in the article found a material that worked for microwaves at room temp, pretty cool.
Hydrogen masers like the use in expensive clocks (like GPS satellites) are a whole other kettle of fish and don't need cooling. They're like "half a million bucks per". Mere humans whom are crazy enough can own a cesium clock and I know of at least two who own somewhat worn out ones, but hydrogen masers are out of range of even the craziest individuals AFAIK.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @01:08AM
The problem is the inversion needs to be between energy bands with an energy difference the same as the photon. Thermal energy is enough to trigger that, so you can't maintain an inverted population.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @02:05AM
I see what you did there.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Friday December 20, @11:08PM (1 child)
Some off the cuff EE comments, some of which are probably correct:
After running it thru the journalist filter, I think they mean it has 60 dB gain, which is plenty enough to make an oscillator. Everyone knows if you try to build an oscillator, you tend to get an amp, and if you try to build an amp, you get an oscillator (hams and analog EEs will 'get' this, its just an annoying aspect of technology). So if you could scale it to THz freqs (why not?) then you could generate small signals under stable-ish magnetic control which is interesting if its possible.
"The noise temperature of the NV maser amplifier should scale well at higher frequencies. For example, in the microwave Q band" Yes they built a x-band because its cheap and easy to get test gear that works at 10 GHz but I think the fun will be at much higher frequencies.
Its "open access" at Phys Review https://journals.aps.org/prx/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevX.14.041066 [aps.org]
They claim they can get their noise temp down to 0.48 K in the x-band. OK cool. Now keep in mind that tech is moving fast and now in the 2020s, "less than $75" will get a ham radio grade 10 GHz bare PCB preamp around or above 0.8 dB noise figure, which is an equivalent noise temperature of like "sixty K". or you can convert the opposite direction and 0.48 degrees K noise temp is a NF around 0.05 dB.
Another competitor to compare with would be the ready to install imported from Germany product for ham radio moonbounce peeps "less than 0.7 dB" with a direct waveguide input that's like "five hundred bucks" after importing and shipping. They guarantee better than 0.7 and I've heard BS gossip from hams who own one of its really more like 0.6 or better but they can only guarantee better than 0.7 in all units although most will be better than 0.6 dB, now is that true or the usual ham radio BSing I donno. Anyway for the sake of argument lets say $500 gets you COTS delivered to your door 0.6 dB NF.
I chose those because those are the highest and lowest performance COTS preamps I currently know of for ham radio 10 GHz use. There may be better or worse than that on the market somewhere, I donno.
So, very hand waving you could take a ham radio 10 Ghz station and swap out the $75 preamp and get a SNR improvement of about 0.75 dB or swap out the exotic imported $500 preamp and get a SNR improvement of 0.55 dB or so. Kind of Meh? I mean, yeah, this will be cool in scientific labs and at radio telescope sites, but probably never reach your pocket cellphone because technology is so close to perfect already.
I think cooling this beast will be a challenge, they specifically mention how convenient it is that diamond is very thermally conductive and historically IIRC masers were never all that efficient. Yeah yeah I know the point is its not a cryo device however you still can't smoke it, it needs at least some cooling.
It needs a modestly impressive magnet, not unobtainable; interesting to think about using it backwards as an unusual magnetic field sensor. Stick a diamond in an unknown magnetic field and blast it with RF and "magically" know a lot about the field; that is kind of cool and I never thought of such a thing; might be useful I just am not sure how. You could perhaps monitor the magnetic field in real time inside a fusion reactor using relatively inert diamonds just sitting there: cool! Point the pump laser at the diamond and measure the RF and you know the magnetic field at that point, interesting.
Another hand waving interesting class of ideas: its a filter that can amplify, its NOT a broadband amp. That's interesting to think about.
Here's some operating point data from the actual paper: "This corresponds to a projected -93.9 dBm of input power at 20 dB of gain, which is 20–30 dB higher than quantum-limited Josephson junction amplifiers [36–38] but smaller than kinetic inductance-based superconducting quantum-limited amplifiers [39] and about 10 dB below the recently demonstrated cryogenic NV maser amplifier [12]." OK so they aren't going to built transmitters out of this thing as currently imagined. I wonder if you COULD build a transmitter of significant power output using a wildly different engineering design and a really huge laser array (why you'd do that is obvious; it would be cool)
(Score: 5, Funny) by Kell on Saturday December 21, @01:17AM
I'm sure that's a band people listened to while getting high in the 60s.
