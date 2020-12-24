Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Users on X, which Musk has branded the "everything app," have been fleeing the platform. The ripple effects of the election season and Musk's support of Donald Trump have given a rise to a deluge of misinformation and toxic discourse on the platform being forced into users' feeds. As a result, X alternative Bluesky has seen a sudden surge in user signups and daily active users.
This may seem like a blip for X. It might appear like just a temporary reaction to the result of the election. However, new data points to X's woes being much bigger than a post-election backlash.
Musk's X has been steadily losing users even preceding the election. And, based on the current trajectory, millions of X users are poised to leave over the next year as well.
Since the days of being called Twitter, X has traditionally seen a significant spike in traffic and daily active users based on big current events. Elections, specifically the U.S. Presidential elections are big traffic drivers for X.
According to data from SimilarWeb, as reported by the Guardian, this was indeed the case in 2024 as well – at least, on election day and a day or two immediately following the election as well.
However, in the broader leadup to the elections, X actually continuously shed daily active users. In fact, for the entire month of October, X saw a drop in anywhere from 300,000 to 2.6 million daily active users in the U.S. each day. Since early October, daily active U.S. users have fallen from 32.3 million to 29.6 million, a drop of 8.4 percent.
Mashable previously reported on X's declining user base just one month prior to the time period covered by the latest data. In September, we published data showing that X lost nearly one-fifth of its daily active user base with a similar downward trend in the UK and EU.
However, according to analysts, it appears like X will continue its decline in 2025.
According to analysts at Emarketer, from when Musk acquired X in 2022 until 2025, they expect X to have lost 7 million monthly active users in the U.S.
The declining user base pales in comparison to the decline of X's brand and value. According to a recent report from Brand Finance, X's brand is now worth 673 million. The brand was valued at $5.7 billion before Musk's takeover in 2022. When it comes to revenue, X's revenue fell by 40 percent when compared to the prior year based on internal company data from June 2024.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @03:51AM (5 children)
It was a platform for dissent during Orange Jesus' first reign
and the Saudis paid to have it silenced.
As a reward, Musk gets in on that smooth government grift.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Saturday December 21, @03:57AM
Good point.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by janrinok on Saturday December 21, @05:22AM (2 children)
And your evidence for this is where?
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by epitaxial on Saturday December 21, @04:41PM
That evidence may be sketchy. I'm more curious about this payment https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jared-kushner-post-white-house-business-moves-saudis-wealth-fund-mohammed-bin-salman-jamal-khashoggi/ [cbsnews.com]
(Score: 2) by https on Saturday December 21, @07:11PM
That he's still alive after destroying billions of their money.
Offended and laughing about it.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by c0lo on Saturday December 21, @09:09AM
When two narcissists cannot avoid traveling together, but one has power over the seating of the other, you can bet the other will land in a seat he won't be very visible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 5, Interesting) by sgleysti on Saturday December 21, @03:56AM (4 children)
Related Article: Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Is Now the Worst Buyout for Banks Since the Financial Crisis [msn.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 21, @12:16PM (2 children)
I tried Twitter several times over the years but it never felt appealing/engaging to me. After the Xitter rebrand less so.
I got on Bluesky a month ago and definitely feel the engagement/appeal. It seems to be very much a "choose your news" arrangement but also fairly hard to control since a lot of users are reposting a lot of the same stuff.
Decades back users abandoned platforms like Myspace in droves without as much of a clear similar successor. This time Bluesky seems to be actively pulling eyeballs off of X with a substantially similar technology, but apparently more user focused control of content moderation.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:41PM (1 child)
Unfortunately Bluesky is full of pedos.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @06:08PM
Unfortunately Twitter/X is full of pedos. [nbcnews.com]
There. FTFY.
(Score: 5, Funny) by ElizabethGreene on Saturday December 21, @01:28PM
Yes, those poor banks. I feel so sorry for them that they are forced to hold those paid-as-agreed loans they made instead of selling them. It's just terrible. The weight of that pain must bear on them every time they see their yacht floating there in the harbor.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @04:13AM (13 children)
Every day of the week, a new Musk article.
Every week, more Twitter publicity.
You know what they say about Publicity, and whether it's bad or good.
(Score: -1, Troll) by namefags_are_jerks on Saturday December 21, @04:50AM (10 children)
This site is Soy by name, Soy by nature.
The original exodus from /. was from being tired of the Derangement Syndrome posts.
Now, every post on the front page right now is a janrinok post. Your fixations have not absolutely driven everyone away from the site, dude. Just rebrand the place to janrinok-correct-thinking.com.
(Score: 5, Informative) by janrinok on Saturday December 21, @04:57AM (2 children)
Submit some stories then. That is your job, not the editors'.
The other reason that I am processing so many stories this week is that hubie is away on business. I have been the only active editor for the last 4 days.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:40AM (1 child)
Agreed with the first sentence.
However as the OP I was commenting on *every* news site. Ars. TheRegister. Probably CNN and Faux.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday December 21, @07:31AM
The comment I was replying to was this one [soylentnews.org].
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Saturday December 21, @10:15AM (5 children)
I suppose your comment is on-topic so I am happy to continue it. What would you change to make the site better? What kind of topics do you want to discuss and why?
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Saturday December 21, @12:34PM (4 children)
In the early days of the green site, I was content to focus on technology and science, and largely leave the messiness and stupidities of politics to others. But life events have convinced me that politics cannot be ignored. Had too many jobs go sideways because management didn't know what the heck they were doing on the technical front but had the political cunning to get into and stay in the driver's seat, until the vehicle went over a cliff edge or sunk in a swamp after weeks of being stuck in the mud with accompanying futile wheel spinning. I wasn't familiar with the tactics of inventing bull that casts blame on others, how people are kept in the dark and fed lies, and being so convincing about it because the liars first delude themselves. I was used to a meritocracy and to openness and accepting responsibility.
The fate of F'ed Company and similar websites serves as cautionary tales. Wikileaks is still going, but the patently unfair abuse that the leader suffered shows how dangerous and powerful the forces of ignorance are. Twitter is harder to classify. In one sense, it was a brilliant success in that the founders exited with the biggest golden parachutes ever. But in other senses, it is failing. It was hostilely taken over by a single multi-billionaire who evidently saw it as only a clean rag to soil with propaganda. I suppose it will eventually be discarded when it has become too dirty to be of any further use to the owner. Should things get really bad, and instead of a corporation or two, the entire nation is driven off a cliff, golden parachutes will be revealed as fool's gold.
These are the big questions of the times. Sorting through media clickbait melodrama to try to guess which stories are serious problems, and which ones aren't. I think there are 2 basic problems: the social one of increasing authoritarianism, and the more technical ones of pollution and overuse. Pollution not just of the air and oceans with excess CO2, but also plastic pollution, light pollution, noise pollution, lead pollution, and who knows what else. Most of all, I want serious ideas on what to do about all of it. What I fear is that a pinch is coming, and when it hurts enough, we'll fall back on our instincts to fight one another for the remaining resources, and now that technology has handed us weapons of unprecedented power, cause such devastation that we kill off ourselves, and perhaps take a whole lot of life with us in a massive Extinction Level Event. It doesn't have to be. We could curb our greed, reduce world population gently through attrition, no need for murder, war, and famine.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Saturday December 21, @02:56PM (1 child)
I agree - which is why in the last few days 2 stories have been released under the politics nexus. But they have to be relevant to the site's stated interests.
When the 'Politics' nexus was introduced before the 2016 election it was with the intention of having entirely separate web pages and a separate editing team. There was a major problem with this. Nobody wanted to join the 'Politics' editing team or to be responsible for the work that would be involved.
So everything was just dumped onto the current editors of the time - of which I was one. We complained about it then - it was not a task that we took on willingly. I do not have the slightest interest in US politics and I did not want then, nor do I want now, to spend my time each day finding and editing such stories. I don't care who you think is too old to be a President, or what they may or may not have done in the past, or who is going to fill their pockets by sitting in the big seat. I am interested when they make decisions that affect those topics such as STEM that I am interested in. I will therefore accept the task and submit the handful of relevant stories, and subsequently edit them for release on the front pages.
The 2016 election and each subsequent election have clearly demonstrated that people are not prepared to hold sensible discussions on political topics. Everyone has their political views very clearly set and all discussions devolve into a mud slinging match with no chance of any agreement being reached on a sensible middle course or compromise reached. And even if such a thing was to be achieved it would not be carried into the real politics that exist in the USA today. In short, in my opinion, they are entirely a waste of everyone's time.
There is plenty of reporting of US (and other national) politics in numerous fora on the internet. Personally I do not wish to see this site join them. However, that is just my view. If you wish to see such stories on the front pages submit them, join the editorial team and process them, and post them all under the Politics nexus which each user can filter out if they so wish. Alternatively, nothing is preventing a community member from starting a discussion on any topic - including politics - in their journal.
The topic is not forbidden or banned in any way. But somebody has to do the work.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday December 22, @04:35AM
I share your disinterest in politics, but I feel I have to take an interest in it. Yet I don't want typical coverage of politics and I expect no one on SN wants sensationalist tabloid trash, like that the president had a sexual affair. The manner in which politics is usually reported is as if it is a big show and we are the audience, or not even that much, we are bystanders, helpless to influence it. I'd like to see a less passive approach. More suggestions. For instance, suggest that children be allowed to vote, with the results counted and analyzed and all that, but the counts kept separate and not used to determine the outcome of an election. Any minor who wants to vote can go through all the steps, same as an adult. Any such suggestion that catches on is bound to give the politicians fits.
Another blend of tech and politics could be info on which green tech is good stuff, and which is a lot of hot air and hype. For instance, LED lighting is a no-brainer. Keep incandescent for niches where they have the advantage, like inside ovens. Big savings on energy. Likewise with the shift from CRT to flat screens. The question of when to upgrade to a new computer could be examined from other angles, such as power consumption. Indeed, by using a power meter, I was able to more quickly run down which ones of the dozens of web pages I have open was causing excessive power usage. Answer: the groupme.com web page.
What is so characteristic of the US is the peddling of big and very expensive solutions, whilst the simple and inexpensive solutions are ignored, or sneered at as cheap and low class. If there are several ways to treat a medical problem, the patient is going to be pushed towards the most expensive option. Commercial businesses can't make money dealing in small stuff. It's why American auto manufacturers became so bad at making small cars. They pushed customers to the big vehicles, as those are more profitable. I imagine that the severe beat down of the clothes line in favor of the powered clothes dryer was helped along by appliance manufacturers. Another pet peeve of mine is lawn care. A somewhat more recent fad is shaving off all kinds of body hair. Sure made razor and blade manufacturers lots of money. The young these days really go for tattoos and piercings. How about toys? We are brainwashed to buy toys. Toddlers don't care how expensive a toy is. A real fun toy for a toddler is a dead AA battery inside an empty gallon milk bottle. They love the feel and noise of it. On the green front, businesses push solar rooftop for homes, EVs in the driveway, and such like expensive stuff that in my opinion looks to be too risky that you'll get your money's worth. Tweak the numbers a little bit, and a solar rooftop installation can very quickly change from being a slight win to a big loss. But hold on, very roughly half the the energy use of the typical American home goes towards mere cooling and heating. If we instead built homes differently, like partly underground, we could drastically reduce the need for so danged much A/C, and then, you wouldn't need as much solar on the roof.
Another exasperation is our refusal to fully embrace digital and networking technology to sunset all kinds of older media. It is amazing how much easier copying has become over the past 50 years, going from analog mix tapes to sophisticated audio and video codecs and digital data sharing protocols such as BitTorrent, plus the immense increase in personal storage, from Ks to Ts. And, you know, the whole idea of owning a car, well, maybe that tremendous expense can be dumped in favor of telecommuting and online ordering and delivery. In that case, don't switch from gasoline car to electric car, skip the EV altogether.
I think the social sciences should get more attention. A question I have about authoritarianism is that if it is such a terrible condition, such a disadvantage, why do so many people have it? Shouldn't authoritarianism have evolved out of the population? I'm guessing the answers to that are uncomfortable. Authoritarians are more prone to aggression. Successfully pulling off a genocide can be hugely rewarding. The winners can help themselves to the losers' land and resources. But trying it comes with huge risks. Often, attempts at such predation, cannibalism really, end in disaster for the aggressors, or a bloody stalemate. Particularly stupid instances of such attempted cannibalism are those in which they made enemies of far stronger groups, having first stuffed themselves full of bull that the proposed prey was wimpy and weak and had no stomach for a fight.
Another social science question is, is too much made of Asperger's and autism? Those characteristics get treated as if they are debilitating, while authoritarianism gets a pass as just a natural fact of life, and not a mental problem. Seems authoritarianism is a worse condition than Asperger's. I also suspect the characterization of nerds as social misfits and indeed the whole label of "nerd" is a huge false narrative of which geeks have been too accepting and believing. Not entirely untrue, but much exaggerated.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @09:09PM (1 child)
You're asking for politics and, uhm, politics. The authoritarian stuff is backlash because the leftist narrative is failing. How quick it is failing says something about how much the current leftists know what they're doing: Not at all. They're no longer well-versed in why they do what they do. I mean beyond the politicking; the "why democracy is the least-worst choice". It's become some sort of worship, and it's not working. So people turn away.
The climate change stuff is also being peddled as "trust us! trust the science! truuuuust the sciiiiieeeeenceeeeee!" (Search for "Neil Ty, the Scientism Guy") so more of a belief tied to a political outlook. This real problems notwithstanding. The way it gets peddled is deeply political and the politics are failing. Cue the nay-sayers.
Neither is going to be a big attraction for a techie crowd. Sure, politics are sadly important and the meritocratic promise turned out a lie. But you can get all that everywhere else. Except perhaps things like deeply technical politics like DMCA, clipper chip, surveillance, backdoors and other privacy-impacting things, boring-but-vital large-scale stuff like international trade treaties with local law-undermining backdoors, and that sort of thing. The stuff the EFF worries about, in short. ("stuff that matters"; we're still smarting from the DMCA damage world-wide.)
But primarily I'd like to get a quick overview of the latest new things possible (science), workable (engineering), and available (orderable). For the last, less the latest apple/google/... offering and more interesting indie stuff. Rpi, flipper zero, openmoko, who knows what else. Prioritise tech that isn't merely useful, but gives you full access. Even utterly boring things like now being able to order batteries with some previously reported-on new battery chemistry or somesuch. I know there's a guy who learned to make vacuum tubes in his shed. Anybody did transistor or even IC fabrication in their garage yet? Well, if someone does, I'd like to hear about it.
I'm told there was quite a lot of grassroots research on sustainability and alternative energy in the seventies. It remained niche. Modern tech developments in the field fall under the "tech news" heading and so would be soundly in a tech news aggregator's remit.
The green site once was a nice tech aggregator. Taken over once too many times, now it's a millennial+'s garden of clickbait and bad^Wabsent editing. What's left of the old guard is there for old time's sake, grouching at the "okay boomer" newcomers who're there for their daily dose of validation or whatever it is. No longer a joke, nobody sane tries to read the summaries or the articles.
On here, the editing sadly isn't much better. There's actual editing going on, but it's still worse than useless. Also because too many stories are "written for story", some narrative that likes to dress up the topic so as to make it more relatable, but obscures the content. I've come to deeply and viscerally loathe and hate the for-story style. The editing manages to condense the for-story part, leaving out the meat of the matter.
I'm an unapologetic techie and so I want a clear answer to "what's this about then?" in the first paragraph. With applicability highlights and current limitations in the next paragraph or two. This to make an informed decision as to whether to read the whole thing or not. Summaries should be actually useful as summaries.
There's three basic use cases. "Not my interest." (skip) "Useful factoid for future reference" (read summary, maybe scan some comments) and "this looks interesting" (read article, probably peruse comments, take note.)
Currently, the useful information is nowhere, not even in the last paragraph. So I have only the headline to judge with, the rest is noise. So I just scan the headlines, and usually give up in frustration. If it looks halfway interesting but the source site is shitty, I'll check the comments.
It's even worse with security stuff, where I practically have to dig through at least half a dozen articles following links to get the original far-too-long-and-nerdily-detailed blogpost, scan that for the gist, so I have a halfway-decent idea of mechanism, severity and impact. That, or I'm lucky and someone did an actually useful summary with the important bits in a comment.
In an age of information overload, all we're getting is _/*MORE*/_ bumf and bs, eyeball glue and clickbait. And this site is no better. It should be.
Only real reason why I scan the headlines here is that I used to have a green site account, but it got deleted. Posted once too often disparagingly about too lame to name, _anonymously_, and one day, the account had up and vanished. So much for "anonymity" on this posting system. So I made an account just to answer this.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @10:12PM
Thanks for sharing that with us. It's definitely useful.
That said, i sounds like you need to be submitting more articles, given your specific interests.
In the time it took you to write that screed you could have submitted at least two. Hopefully we'll see that moving forward.
Cheers!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by epitaxial on Saturday December 21, @05:03PM
The /. exodus was because of the "slashdot beta" fiasco.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2014/02/07/slashdot-creator-on-redesign-backlash-every-slashdot-change-met-with-objections/ [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 5, Informative) by c0lo on Saturday December 21, @09:44AM
Patience, I reckon we'll live long enough to see how it goes.
Do you remember MySpace?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Saturday December 21, @04:45PM
Well when he pretends to be running the country... https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-elon-musk-bipartisan-funding-bill-government-shutdown/ [cbsnews.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @04:51AM (3 children)
Just looked at the Subs Queue page at https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=list [soylentnews.org] and the upper Submissions List is formatted oddly, with submitter-names half-off the right hand margin. Pending Stories that have been accepted and are in the lower list are still formatted normally.
Any idea what's going on?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday December 21, @05:19AM (2 children)
It depends on your account privileges. On staff pages it shows information about karma . How long it has been cutting the username on user pages is anybody's guess. I don't see it as I am always logged in. I cannot think of any reason for the page content to have been changed recently.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:27AM
Thanks for the quick response!
I'm logged in, posting anon. If it matters, using Firefox on Windows.
It seemed odd that only the upper box had format problems, not the lower.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Sunday December 22, @03:14AM
On said submissions page, everything looks fine except this one is truncated thus (at any page width)
Arthur T Knackerbrac
SeaMonkey on Windows, logged in.
Same on Supermium (current Chrome compiled for XP)
Input field too short issue?
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by darkfeline on Saturday December 21, @05:42AM (8 children)
This is coming from the same media ring that recently paid $15 million to settle a defamation case ("blatantly lying to push a political agenda"), so who knows how true it is.
I keep hearing that Twitter is dying and Bluesky is growing, from the same media that keeps lying, and yet it seems that everyone still goes to Twitter for the news. It's where the president announced his giving up the next term, before even going to the traditional news outlets. I've heard nothing about news from Bluesky, except the news that it's growing every day and totally going to replace Twitter. That I can believe; Bluesky is the premier platform for getting news on how much Bluesky is growing. For anything else though?
Even Israel announces their bombings on Twitter, as macabre as that is.
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Saturday December 21, @06:38AM (1 child)
X is dying, they have lost a good chunk of the advertisers due to how Musk has been running it. Between devaluing the blue checkmark to complete worthlessness, unbanning bad actors and telling them that he doesn't want their money, it's just not a platform that most reputable companies really want to advertise on. And that's before considering the bot problem and any exodus of users.
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Saturday December 21, @09:16AM
FTFY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Spamalope on Saturday December 21, @11:07AM (3 children)
Twitter at the time of purchase was more than half bots, as 'follower count' was treated like clout even if faked. Bot activity was reported as user views so Twitter had no incentive to kill them. Media firms liked the platform as they could use bot armies to brigade and mass report critics - gaming companies use whole bot networks to fake positive user engagement (as documented by MasteroftheTDS - Total Defense Shotgun not the political TDS).
The real stats on the bot population aren't public - but public bot purges were huge so we could expect just a change to stopping bots vs looking the other way would result in a large apparent user drop.
But that's assuming the story is real, and we have recent examples of coordinated nation state scale smear campaigns.
In a vaguely similar timescale, Tesla started to threaten Detroit's plan to introduce half baked electric cars and collect fat gov't subsidies; SpaceX cut into Boeing/ULA 'never cheaper' launch contracts, then deeply once Falcons could be re-used; Starlink started threatening Telco monopolies (and became 'interesting' to Intel agencies) - I started seeing Elon smear astroturfing with identical messaging (indicating single source) being pushed as 'organic front page totally user generated' media on the 3 sites where I might see it (Reddit, Imgur, FB), presumably more widespread while news media did the same. It's been clear 'the fix is in' from officialdom for some time, though exactly who is the decision maker & why I haven't seen identified convincingly.
so...
You can trust them bro, they got their presidential election Harris landslide as predicted by polling story 100% right. Those totally weren't push polls intended to convince voters that 'everyone cool is voting for Harris, you should too', they were honest. We were just (checks notes) ridiculously wrong.
With X, this reporting that 'everyone' is leaving for BS isn't BS just like our other reporting! We pinky swear!
Also, we're totally not being paid by BlueSky investors to say that, or by anti-Elon gov't agencies that may face pork cuts. DO NOT read reporting about $300M in Federal payments to Reuters to fund the past smear campaign. That's in the past! The rest of the project wasn't caught! I mean, we're totally not part of it!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Saturday December 21, @11:27AM (1 child)
I think there will be shakeout and re-consolidation at some point though since no one really wants to follow 20 people on 20 different platforms. That might evenbe back to Twitter, if they can get their act in gear and don't get sued into oblivion by the recent slew of "think of the children" and "anti-extremism (where we get to arbitrarily define extremism as we see fit)" legislation aimed mostly at controlling speech on social media, but I suspect that'll be something else that is owned by another privacy raping org like Alphabet, Meta, or Microsoft (Amazon isn't really in this sector) purely due to the required scale and potential operating liabilities. Same shit, different day though; users are still the product, advertisers are the real customers.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by loonycyborg on Saturday December 21, @08:57PM
At least you can self-host Mastodon so your public life isn't in some corpo's hands.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Sunday December 22, @03:21AM
That was my question -- how many of the "lost users" are actually ejected bots?
They could put the speculation to rest by releasing those numbers.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 21, @12:27PM (1 child)
In internet time Biden's retirement was eons ago...
Just over the past 30 days Bluesky traffic has transformed from "hi guys I guess I am here too" to a lot of discourse about "the toXic place" to people mostly just using the platform.
Of course I have been shaping my Bluesky "feed" by the following algorithm:
See 3 posts I don't like in my feed by the same author/reposter: unfollow them. Then: when my feed gets too slow/boring, look at authors of posts I do like, if they seem "good" then follow them. Apparently I get a reasonable feed by following about 100 people.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @04:51PM
> See 3 posts I don't like in my feed by the same author/reposter: unfollow them. ...
Depending on your definition of "don't like", this seems like it could be a great way to build your own echo chamber? For example, if "don't like" means disagreeing with them.
Otoh, if "don't like" means posts with bad sentence construction, maybe not so much of an echo chamber?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Thexalon on Saturday December 21, @11:35AM (3 children)
Twitter by its very design encourages:
1. No nuance, because nuance requires lengthier posts than 140 (now 280) characters.
2. Sharing without thinking about whether the thing you're sharing is true.
3. Quick reactions, again without thinking, because being fast is often more important for likes and shares than being right.
4. Pile-ons targeting specific victims because a relatively small number of people decided to start public rumors about somebody else. It doesn't matter if those rumors are true or not: Because of the first 3 points, they will spread very quickly.
So at best what you had were people mindlessly shouting slogans and slinging insults at either one another or third-parties that aren't part of the conversation. That was true both before and after the buy-out.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 21, @12:47PM (2 children)
That is very true of Bluesky too (300 character limit) though you can easily link to larger stories/media published elsewhere.
Part of the Bluesky culture/tech has been to "block with wild abandon" so people are creating their own echo chambers of just what they like hearing.
I think it would be interesting to really develop a more secure, decentralized federated platform that allows integration of various services controlled by a very large number of system operators who choose their own character limits and linkage rules. The trick there IMO is keeping it both secure and simple enough for ordinary users to participate in and operators to manage.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday December 21, @06:02PM (1 child)
Isn't that called ActivityPub [wikipedia.org]?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 21, @07:45PM
That's one idea, realized to a point but not quite user friendly enough to be successful...
Spritely in working in that direction (ish) as well: https://community.spritely.institute/ [community.spritely.institute]
The key would be to get one that's friendly enough to both sysops so they'll want to support it on the backends, and users so they'll use the frontends, and easy enough for _both_ to manage so they don't confuse people to the point they abandon it in droves.
If there's a central core of the system that hits "critical mass" for that, then I think the experimentalists can go nuts on the fringe and occasionally one will find something really cool that expands and grows the system.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by ElizabethGreene on Saturday December 21, @01:34PM (4 children)
According to the stats on ahrefs, Twitter.com saw a significant drop in traffic post election, but this was more than offset with increased traffic to x.com.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday December 21, @05:01PM
Which isn't going to matter much in the long-term if the advertisers needed to pay the bills continue to take Musk seriously and not advertise there. Last I heard, revenue was at a fraction of what they needed to operate.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DadaDoofy on Saturday December 21, @05:43PM (2 children)
I've got news for you. X doesn't need any revenue to operate. If Jeff Bezos can keep the failed Washington Post operating after losing half its subscribers since 2020, losing $77 million in 2023 and a similar loss predicted for 2024, why couldn't Musk do the same with X if it ever became necessary?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @07:51PM
It depends upon whether the Saudis and Russian Oligarchs want a return on their investment or whether they consider it a cost of doing business to have their propaganda pipeline up and running.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday December 21, @08:17PM
Heh. Fanning over Elon is quite the challenge sometimes, huh?
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 3, Disagree) by DadaDoofy on Saturday December 21, @05:20PM (2 children)
"they expect X to have lost 7 million monthly active users in the U.S."
I seriously doubt Musk and X's advertisers will be losing any sleep over this dubious prediction. Something often left out of the Musk-hating editorial narrative here is a metric that provides some important context. X has, depending on the source, 500 to 600 million active monthly users while Bluesky has just 30 million, or about 5% of X's.
.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:32PM
remember back before elon became so dreamy to some of those sources twitter only had bots and no users?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by number11 on Saturday December 21, @11:54PM
Does that 500-600M users include bots?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @05:57PM
All X users are switching to wayland.