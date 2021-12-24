from the Mr.-President-we-must-not-allow-an-AI-gap dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Still aiming to become a global leader in AI, the United States announced it will be moving forward on initiatives to incorporate generative AI into the inner workings of the Department of Defense (DoD)— just as AI's creators pitch their offerings to major defense contractors.
Announced today, the office will be moving ahead with a new $100 million AI Rapid Capabilities Cell "focused on accelerating DoD adoption of next-generation artificial intelligence," including generative AI. It will be led by the department's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The announcement comes as a result of Task Force Lima, a Department of Defense generative AI task force established in 2023 to "assess, synchronize, and employ generative AI capabilities" in the DoD.
"DIU's role is bringing the very best commercial tech to bear to meet critical warfighter problems with the focus, speed, and scale required to meet the strategic imperative," said DIU Director Doug Beck. "The result will help us scale the tech faster and more reliably, and will also help change the way the Department thinks about software development and delivery tempo for the future." The department's AI applications will include "decision support, operational planning, logistics, weapons development and testing, uncrewed and autonomous systems, intelligence activities, information operations, and cyber operations," as well as administrative purposes.
[...] While it's uncertain whether President-elect Donald Trump will uphold the Biden administration's national and international AI commitments, the soon-to-be sworn in leader has already announced his pick for a position he's calling the "White House AI Czar." As for his picks for the country's defense leaders, Trump is rumored to be eyeing Palantir chief technology officer Shyam Shankir for a top spot in the Pentagon — Shankir is a proponent of the Department of Defense's rapid adoption of commercial tech, including AI.
"The DoD has an imperative to responsibly pursue the adoption of generative AI models while identifying proper protective measures and mitigating national security risks that may result from issues such as poorly managed training data," said DoD Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer Dr. Radha Plumb. "We must also consider the extent to which our adversaries will employ this technology and seek to disrupt our own use of AI-based solutions."
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @03:07PM (1 child)
Where is John Connor [wikipedia.org] when you need him?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday December 21, @08:58PM
I think the main danger isn't going to be hooking up the input and output to weapons systems via an API but standardizing response across the Army.
It was always tongue in cheek semi-seriously claimed our secret weapon in the US Army was using impenetrable paperwork to shield any claim of wrongdoing while the soldiers would say something like F the paperwork and simply do the right thing using their own intelligence and initiative. The danger of using AI across the army is the army might start to become as predictable as ancient soviet doctrine was hyper-predictable.
Its not like AI is a secret or the opfor couldn't submit its own prompts that look just like ours to predict what we'll do.
Our guys could as "Hey Siri find the best site in google maps topo mode to emplace the artillery" well, the opfor could ask the same question LOL.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday December 21, @05:13PM (4 children)
Generative AI? For what? The only thing I can think of is propaganda and possibly for sorting and summarizing very large datasets. It's probably not going to be useful for much else. Next Generation AI? That could be something else. Kill-Bots or something.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @07:18PM
which the three letter agencies are already VERY good at.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Saturday December 21, @08:35PM (1 child)
My guess having been in the Army is this will be used to downsize both call center help desk type stuff, and cut down severely on documentation of processes.
"Hello ChatGPT I would like to know the correct NSN to order for rounds for a standard issue M16 I would like one entire waterproof shipping crate"
"Hello ChatGPT I would like to know the documentation to prove if checking the differential fluid level on a rough terrain forklift is operator 10 level weekly PMCS or something the mechanics are supposed to handle monthly"
Given that some of these decisions might be "million dollar decisions" I suspect the DoD will want to permanently log and document the F out of every chat session. This will probably work at odds with your average GI asking questions like "Hey chatgpt what street right outside the base has the hottest exotic dancers" and then some poor bastard will have to review all this and document it in each soldier's NCOER, etc.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday December 21, @08:43PM
And I suspect it'll be popular with malinger and malinger-adjacent GIs.
"ChatGPT is it a legal requirement for a medic to issue me a two week no-duty physical profile if I have a mosquito bite on my ass?"
"ChatGPT is it legal under Ft Hood base rules and/or division rules as currently published for my NCOIC to assign extra duties requiring my physical attendance with less than three hours of warning?"
etc.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 21, @09:12PM
sorting and summarizing very large datasets
Maybe top-shelf AI is better; but this has been my experience with free AI. It can't seem to make the kind of logical "leaps" that true intelligence does. For example, I fed Grok a sequence of words, each one having more letters than the next. The last one had 6 letters. I asked it why my next word, with 7 letters might fit the sequence. It had no clue. Sure, some humans would have gotten stumped by that; but Grok offered several explanations of how the sequence might work, including that it was just nonsense. These seemed like "stock" explanations of sequence games, no doubt based on its training data. I'm surprised they didn't ingest any games involving word length; but there we are.
So anyway it seems like there are a lot of cases where AI only seems good because Google search has become so enshittified. What did they do? Crawl the WayBack machine and actually perform the job that Google *used to do*? That's how it seems to feel at times. Sure, there's a bit more panache and the AI *does* apply some logic and extensions that a classic search wouldn't do; but it's very "canned" and if you play with it for a while you really start to feel the limits.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Saturday December 21, @08:29PM
When it comes to defense spending, 100 million is pocket change.