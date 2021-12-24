Thinking Slowly: The Paradoxical Slowness of Human Behavior
Caltech researchers have quantified the speed of human thought: a rate of 10 bits per second. However, our bodies' sensory systems gather data about our environments at a rate of a billion bits per second, which is 100 million times faster than our thought processes. This new study raises major new avenues of exploration for neuroscientists, in particular: Why can we only think one thing at a time while our sensory systems process thousands of inputs at once ?
A bit is a basic unit of information in computing. A typical Wi-Fi connection, for example, can process 50 million bits per second. In the new study, Zheng applied techniques from the field of information theory to a vast amount of scientific literature on human behaviors such as reading and writing, playing video games, and solving Rubik's Cubes, to calculate that humans think at a speed of 10 bits per second.
"This is an extremely low number," Meister says. "Every moment, we are extracting just 10 bits from the trillion that our senses are taking in and using those 10 to perceive the world around us and make decisions. This raises a paradox: What is the brain doing to filter all of this information?"
[...] The new quantification of the rate of human thought may quash some science-fiction futuristic scenarios. Within the last decade, tech moguls have suggested creating a direct interface between human brains and computers in order for humans to communicate faster than the normal pace of conversation or typing. The new study, however, suggests that our brains would communicate through a neural interface at the same speed of 10 bits per second.
Journal Reference: The unbearable slowness of being: Why do we live at 10 bits/s ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:12AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_von_Neumann#Mathematical_quickness [wikipedia.org]
BTW I dunno about the rest of you, but often at "reflex speed" I can do stuff quickly AND take into account various stuff - like whether I want to use my foot to reduce the impact of dropped stuff from hitting the ground OR not e.g. because the falling stuff might injure my feet (in which case I actually quickly move my feet away). That's a fair bit of bits per second there...
As for solving Rubik Cubes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6AsllXpKBU [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njKW8t0aAF8 [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:41AM
"a chess player envisioning a set of future moves can only explore one possible sequence at a time rather than several at once. "
this is nonsense.
chess players use the brain's ability to pattern match in parallel and prune all but "interesting" possibilities subconciously
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:58AM (2 children)
I can accept that a *neuron* might be limited to 10 bits/sec, but we have billions of those.
If we were limited to 10b/s, then reading a sentence would take many, many many seconds. Far too many. Do you count the number of bits in a word(13 -- ~3000 in common use) or the number of bits in a letter(7 (base64 -- 26 chars, upper + lower, punctuation, numbers)?
This is an exercise in seeing how much people will believe.
Even the very thing: we have billions of neurons, why wouldn't they just turn off (save energy -- evolution) if only ten of them were active?
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Sunday December 22, @04:16AM
From the article,
10b/s -- per neuron.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday December 22, @04:26AM
Neurons are not limited to 10 bits/sec. Some may be, but many have a much faster rate, as the article implicitly acknowledges by talking of the sensory inputs.
Perhaps we are limited to 10 bits/sec on strictly serial tasks? Even that would be difficult to be sure of, and more than one serial task can be done at the same time. Remember a part of what we are doing is managing the blood pressure, and another part is controlling the tension on various sphincters, etc.
He's got to be looking at one particular problem domain, and even there I'm dubious. E.g. I can clearly read light fiction at more than 10 bits/sec. (I'm less sure about new technical stuff, but model building is going to take a lot of processing, so while only 10 bits/second of input might be used, the processing of it would be intensive.)
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by jb on Sunday December 22, @05:44AM
...why whenever I tried whistling into my old 110bps acoustic coupler, over 90% of what came out looked like line noise!