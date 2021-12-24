Stories
Human Thought Operates at 10 Bits Per Second, Vastly Slower Than Sensory Input

posted by hubie on Sunday December 22, @02:53AM
AnonTechie writes:

Thinking Slowly: The Paradoxical Slowness of Human Behavior

Caltech researchers have quantified the speed of human thought: a rate of 10 bits per second. However, our bodies' sensory systems gather data about our environments at a rate of a billion bits per second, which is 100 million times faster than our thought processes. This new study raises major new avenues of exploration for neuroscientists, in particular: Why can we only think one thing at a time while our sensory systems process thousands of inputs at once ?

A bit is a basic unit of information in computing. A typical Wi-Fi connection, for example, can process 50 million bits per second. In the new study, Zheng applied techniques from the field of information theory to a vast amount of scientific literature on human behaviors such as reading and writing, playing video games, and solving Rubik's Cubes, to calculate that humans think at a speed of 10 bits per second.

"This is an extremely low number," Meister says. "Every moment, we are extracting just 10 bits from the trillion that our senses are taking in and using those 10 to perceive the world around us and make decisions. This raises a paradox: What is the brain doing to filter all of this information?"

[...] The new quantification of the rate of human thought may quash some science-fiction futuristic scenarios. Within the last decade, tech moguls have suggested creating a direct interface between human brains and computers in order for humans to communicate faster than the normal pace of conversation or typing. The new study, however, suggests that our brains would communicate through a neural interface at the same speed of 10 bits per second.

Journal Reference: The unbearable slowness of being: Why do we live at 10 bits/s ?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:12AM (#1386135)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_von_Neumann#Mathematical_quickness [wikipedia.org]

    A story about von Neumann's encounter with the famous fly puzzle[391] has entered mathematical folklore. In this puzzle, two bicycles begin 20 miles apart, and each travels toward the other at 10 miles per hour until they collide; meanwhile, a fly travels continuously back and forth between the bicycles at 15 miles per hour until it is squashed in the collision. The questioner asks how far the fly traveled in total; the "trick" for a quick answer is to realize that the fly's individual transits do not matter, only that it has been traveling at 15 miles per hour for one hour. As Eugene Wigner tells it,[392] Max Born posed the riddle to von Neumann. The other scientists to whom he had posed it had laboriously computed the distance, so when von Neumann was immediately ready with the correct answer of 15 miles, Born observed that he must have guessed the trick. "What trick?" von Neumann replied. "All I did was sum the geometric series."[393]

    Nobel Laureate Hans Bethe said "I have sometimes wondered whether a brain like von Neumann's does not indicate a species superior to that of man".[29] Edward Teller observed "von Neumann would carry on a conversation with my 3-year-old son, and the two of them would talk as equals, and I sometimes wondered if he used the same principle when he talked to the rest of us.

    BTW I dunno about the rest of you, but often at "reflex speed" I can do stuff quickly AND take into account various stuff - like whether I want to use my foot to reduce the impact of dropped stuff from hitting the ground OR not e.g. because the falling stuff might injure my feet (in which case I actually quickly move my feet away). That's a fair bit of bits per second there...

    As for solving Rubik Cubes:

    Zheng applied techniques from the field of information theory to a vast amount of scientific literature on human behaviors such as reading and writing, playing video games, and solving Rubik's Cubes, to calculate that humans think at a speed of 10 bits per second.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6AsllXpKBU [youtube.com]
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njKW8t0aAF8 [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:41AM (#1386138)

    "a chess player envisioning a set of future moves can only explore one possible sequence at a time rather than several at once. "

    this is nonsense.

    chess players use the brain's ability to pattern match in parallel and prune all but "interesting" possibilities subconciously

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:58AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 22, @03:58AM (#1386139)

    I can accept that a *neuron* might be limited to 10 bits/sec, but we have billions of those.

    If we were limited to 10b/s, then reading a sentence would take many, many many seconds. Far too many. Do you count the number of bits in a word(13 -- ~3000 in common use) or the number of bits in a letter(7 (base64 -- 26 chars, upper + lower, punctuation, numbers)?

    This is an exercise in seeing how much people will believe.

    Even the very thing: we have billions of neurons, why wouldn't they just turn off (save energy -- evolution) if only ten of them were active?

    • (Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Sunday December 22, @04:16AM

      by DrkShadow (1404) on Sunday December 22, @04:16AM (#1386140)

      From the article,

      Individual neurons are powerful information processors and can easily transmit more than 10 bits per second of information. But why don't they?

      10b/s -- per neuron.

    • (Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday December 22, @04:26AM

      by HiThere (866) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 22, @04:26AM (#1386141) Journal

      Neurons are not limited to 10 bits/sec. Some may be, but many have a much faster rate, as the article implicitly acknowledges by talking of the sensory inputs.
      Perhaps we are limited to 10 bits/sec on strictly serial tasks? Even that would be difficult to be sure of, and more than one serial task can be done at the same time. Remember a part of what we are doing is managing the blood pressure, and another part is controlling the tension on various sphincters, etc.

      He's got to be looking at one particular problem domain, and even there I'm dubious. E.g. I can clearly read light fiction at more than 10 bits/sec. (I'm less sure about new technical stuff, but model building is going to take a lot of processing, so while only 10 bits/second of input might be used, the processing of it would be intensive.)

      --
      Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.

  • (Score: 2) by jb on Sunday December 22, @05:44AM

    by jb (338) on Sunday December 22, @05:44AM (#1386143)

    ...why whenever I tried whistling into my old 110bps acoustic coupler, over 90% of what came out looked like line noise!

