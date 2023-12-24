from the more-the-merrier dept.
Sega considering Netflix-like game subscription service:
Sega is considering launching its own Netflix-like subscription service for video games, a move which would accelerate gaming's transition towards streaming.
There are already a number of similar services on the market - such as Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus - which see gamers pay a monthly fee for access to a range of titles rather than owning them outright.
Sega's president Shuji Utsumi told the BBC such subscription products were "very interesting", and his firm was "evaluating some opportunities".
"We're thinking something - and discussing something - we cannot disclose right now," he said.
Some in the industry have expressed concern about the move however telling the BBC it could see gamers "shelling out more money" on multiple subscription services.
It is not just Sony and Microsoft who offer game subscriptions - there are now countless players in the space, with rivals such as Nintendo, EA and Ubisoft all offering their own membership plans.
Currently, various Sega games are available across multiple streaming services.
[...] Rachel Howie streams herself playing games on Twitch, where she is known as DontRachQuit to her fans, and said she was "excited and worried" about another subscription service
"We have so many subscriptions already that we find it very difficult to justify signing up for a new one," she told the BBC.
"I think that SEGA will definitely have a core dedicated audience that will benefit from this, but will the average gamer choose this over something like Game Pass?"
Shuji Utsumi spoke to the BBC ahead of the premiere of the film Sonic 3 on Saturday, after a year in which he oversaw the launch of Metaphor: ReFantazio, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and the latest Sonic the Hedgehog game.
[...] He said Sega had been putting too much focus on domestic success in Japan, and needed to re-establish itself on a global stage, which would mean expanding past its base.
"Sega has been somehow losing confidence," he said.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday December 24, @05:31AM
Personally, I personally just buy my games, but if this includes access to hard to obtain games as well as more mainstream ones, it might be worth it anyways. Some of the games for their systems, especially DreamCast, have gotten kind of out of hand in terms of prices.
I'll keep on collecting the systems and games that I like, but it would be nice to have an affordable option to try some of the harder to find games or play online multiplayer where applicable.