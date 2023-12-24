from the who-knew-what-the-plural-of-"forum"-was? dept.
This, from Techcrunch, seems like a good summary of a bad situation facing this blog: Death Of A Forum: How The UK's Online Safety Act Is Killing Communities.
This blog is just that: my personal blog, with comments.
Over the past two decades a lively community has evolved in the discussion threads. However, the Online Safety Act threatens to impose impossible hurdles on the continuation of open fora in the UK. The intent is officially to protect adults and children from illegal content, but ... there's no lower threshold on scale. A blog with comments is subject to exactly as much regulatory oversight as Facebook. It applies to all fora that enable people in the UK (that would be me) to communicate with other people in the UK (that's a whole bunch of you), so I can't avoid the restrictions by moving to a hosting provider in the US. Nor am I terribly keen on filing the huge amounts of paperwork necessary to identify myself as the Trust and Safety officer of an organization and arrange for commercial age verification services (that I can't in any event integrate with this ancient blogging platform). And the penalties for infractions are the same—fines of up to £18M (which is a gigantic multiple of my gross worth).
From the techdirt article:
We've been warning for years that the UK's Online Safety Act would be a disaster for the open internet. Its supporters accused us of exaggerating, or "shilling" for Big Tech. But as we've long argued, while tech giants like Facebook and Google might be able to shoulder the law's immense regulatory burdens, smaller sites would crumble.
Well, it's already happening.
On Monday, the London Fixed Gear and Single-Speed (LFGSS) online forum announced that it would be shutting down the day before the Online Safety Act goes into effect. It noted that it is effectively impossible to comply with the law. This was in response to UK regulator Ofcom telling online businesses that they need to start complying.
This includes registering a "senior person" with Ofcom who will be held accountable should Ofcom decide your site isn't safe enough. It also means that moderation teams need to be fully staffed with quick response times if bad (loosely defined) content is found on the site. On top of that, sites need to take proactive measures to protect children.
While all of this may make sense for larger sites, it's impossible for a small one-person passion project forum for bikers in London. For a small, community-driven forum, these requirements are not just burdensome, but existential.
[...] This is why we've spent years warning people. When you regulate the internet as if it's all just Facebook, all that will be left is Facebook.
[...] The promise of the internet was supposed to be that it allowed anyone to set up whatever they wanted online, whether it's a blog or a small forum. The UK has decided that the only forums that should remain online are those run by the largest companies in the world.
by edinlinux on Tuesday December 24, @08:42AM (1 child)
"Protect adults and children from illegal content". Here we go again, I suppose what they mean by this is CP, the root password to freedom of speech again, and the gateway to controlling everything else on the internet (and anywhere else for that matter). The website in question is from what I can tell, about bicycle gears. Sounds really 'dangerous'..
Why do comments on the internet ever even need to be "regulated" anyways. The last 5 years or so have shown that "moderation" at most big sites has really just been the promotion of woke radical left wing agendas at the expense of any other ideas (dismissed as racist, ageist, sexist and a million other things). Something a real democracy does not need. Back in the days of Usenet, people could just use 'kill filters' to block what they did not want. This actually worked really well, also did not risk democracy or individual rights. Funny that almost no sites do it this way anymore, because they want the control, not to give it to you. Soylent / Green site 'moderation' is also good. Comments are rated, but not deleted, so if you want to see what everyone wrote, you still can.
From the article, "Deciding your site isn't 'safe' enough'. What is this nonsense? The internet is not "dangerous", anymore than a book or a newspaper is. What is dangerous, is this sort of thinking in general, that leads to dictatorship and totalitarianism.
As people who have read some important literary works know, paper burns at "Fahrenheit 451". Anyone know what temperature computers burn at? Because this is exactly the same issue. (for the younger generations...go read the book, its insightful).
If people are doing illegal activities using the internet (theft rings, CP rings..etc), find and arrest those people for those actions. Communications and speech should never be "illegal", the internet itself is not the problem.
by turgid on Tuesday December 24, @09:42AM
The last 5 years or so have shown that "moderation" at most big sites has really just been the promotion of woke radical left wing agendas
The Alt-Wrong keep repeating this meme like it's a thing without giving any citations. Forgive me if I don't believe you.
If people are doing illegal activities using the internet (theft rings, CP rings..etc), find and arrest those people for those actions.
I agree with that bit.
Communications and speech should never be "illegal", the internet itself is not the problem.
Humans and human nature are the problem. There are bad apples out there and they intimidate, incite, harass and threaten. They bully and troll. Everyone who communicates in public has a responsibility.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].