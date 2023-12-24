We've been warning for years that the UK's Online Safety Act would be a disaster for the open internet. Its supporters accused us of exaggerating, or "shilling" for Big Tech. But as we've long argued, while tech giants like Facebook and Google might be able to shoulder the law's immense regulatory burdens, smaller sites would crumble.

Well, it's already happening.

On Monday, the London Fixed Gear and Single-Speed (LFGSS) online forum announced that it would be shutting down the day before the Online Safety Act goes into effect. It noted that it is effectively impossible to comply with the law. This was in response to UK regulator Ofcom telling online businesses that they need to start complying.

This includes registering a "senior person" with Ofcom who will be held accountable should Ofcom decide your site isn't safe enough. It also means that moderation teams need to be fully staffed with quick response times if bad (loosely defined) content is found on the site. On top of that, sites need to take proactive measures to protect children.

While all of this may make sense for larger sites, it's impossible for a small one-person passion project forum for bikers in London. For a small, community-driven forum, these requirements are not just burdensome, but existential.

[...] This is why we've spent years warning people. When you regulate the internet as if it's all just Facebook, all that will be left is Facebook.

[...] The promise of the internet was supposed to be that it allowed anyone to set up whatever they wanted online, whether it's a blog or a small forum. The UK has decided that the only forums that should remain online are those run by the largest companies in the world.