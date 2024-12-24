from the your-tax-dollars-at-work dept.
Lawmakers stripped language that would keep the Trump administration from wielding unprecedented authority to surveil Americans.:
The US Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Wednesday after congressional leaders earlier this month stripped the bill of provisions designed to safeguard against excessive government surveillance. The "must-pass" legislation now heads to President Joe Biden for his expected signature.
The Senate's 85–14 vote cements a major expansion of a controversial US surveillance program, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Biden's signature will ensure that the Trump administration opens with the newfound power to force a vast range of companies to help US spies wiretap calls between Americans and foreigners abroad.
[...] Legal experts began issuing warnings last winter over Congress's efforts to expand FISA to cover a vast range of new businesses not originally subject to Section 702's wiretap directives. While reauthorizing the program in April, Congress changed the definition of what the government considers an "electronic communications service provider," a term applied to companies that can be compelled to install wiretaps on the government's behalf.
Traditionally, "electronic communications service providers" refers to phone and email providers, such as AT&T and Google. But as a result of Congress redefining the term, the new limits of the government's wiretap powers are unclear.
It is widely assumed that the changes were intended to help the National Security Agency (NSA) target communications stored on servers at US data centers. Due to the classified nature of the 702 program, however, the updated text purposefully avoids specifying which types of new businesses will be subject to government demands.
Marc Zwillinger, one of the few private attorneys to testify before the nation's secret surveillance court, wrote in April that the changes to the 702 statute mean that "any US business could have its communications [wiretapped] by a landlord with access to office wiring, or the data centers where their computers reside," thus expanding the 702 program "into a variety of new contexts where there is a particularly high likelihood that the communications of US citizens and other persons in the US will be 'inadvertently' acquired by the government."
Despite such warnings, Senate Democrats rushed to reauthorize the 702 program in April with the nebulous language attached. In a floor speech urging his colleagues to temporarily disregard the concerns, Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, vowed to amend the law again before the end of year. As of Wednesday it was clear he could no longer keep that pledge.
Text approved in June by Warner's committee aimed to clarify the scope of the 702 program but was excised from the text of the NDAA earlier this month, reportedly at the urging of Ohio Republican Mike Turner, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, among others. WIRED reported in March that Turner had defended the 702 program during a closed briefing on Capitol Hill, using images of anti-war protesters at US universities to suggest that the spy powers were needed to ferret out potential ties between American students and Hamas. (No such ties have been reported.)
[...] An aide to Warner tells WIRED that the senator acknowledges that the changes to Section 702 this year are "overly broad," adding that he's aware the language must be "further narrowed." Warner remains committed to fixing the law, said the aide, "whether it's in this Congress or the next."
[...] Patel has falsely accused Biden of rigging the 2020 presidential election and has vowed to bring cases "criminally or civilly" against members of the press. Trump has likewise pledged to investigate major news outlets that he has vaguely accused of "threatening treason." Last week, Senate Republicans kneecapped an attempt by Democratic lawmakers to pass bipartisan legislation that would have shielded US journalists from government spying—likely a reaction to Trump issuing an command on Truth Social to "kill" the bill.
Privacy advocates on both sides of the aisle made failed attempts over the past year to limit the FBI's access to Americans' communications without a warrant. The calls for reform followed revelations that the 702 program had been inadvertently abused by FBI employees to conduct searches for the private messages of former and current federal officials, political commentators, and journalists. Other searches unlawfully performed at the FBI targeted a US senator, a state senator, and a state court judge.
According to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, US intelligence analysts have also abused the program to investigate potential sexual partners and potential tenants.
[...] As WIRED has previously reported, US intelligence agencies have acknowledged purchasing large quantities of commercial data on US citizens, including information for which police normally require a warrant.
In a declassified report published last year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that the ocean of personal data being bought up by the government was highly sensitive, and that, in the wrong hands, it could be used to "facilitate blackmail" and other serious crimes.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @03:08AM
And people still wonder why republicans win. How can they not win? They are unopposed. We have only one Party
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @03:46AM (1 child)
You all got what you voted for: the "lesser evil" -- i.e. Evil.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 25, @04:13AM
There was an effort by Congress to limit the more ridiculous levels of spying on American citizens back in 2006. The response from the intelligence agencies was to change the name of the program and the agency under which it was funded, and keep doing it anyways.
You should assume that all your online and financial activity is being tracked.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @03:56AM (3 children)
A separate piece of US Gov't over-reach (imo, as a family business owner) continues to make its way through the courts. As discussed here on SN recently, the latest update I've found was yesterday,
https://www.thetaxadviser.com/news/2024/dec/boi-injunction-lifted-reporting-deadline-is-jan-1-2025.html [thetaxadviser.com]
There is some thought that Trump might shut FinCEN down on this one, which is aimed squarely at 30,000+ small businesses. If so, the courts may be busy the next few weeks with further injunctions and lifting of injunctions.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @04:01AM (2 children)
The lack of this is how all of the early 2000's copyright lawsuits came about, with anonymous entities hidden by shell corporations trying to prosecute individuals, with essentially no recourse. No one could ever identify who owned the corporations.
I actually support having ownership information for corporations on public record.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 25, @04:32AM (1 child)
Wouldn't something less than a large database be more effective for the case you cite? The FinCEN database under discussion will contain info on many, many companies that are operating within the law.
For example, make a law that any privately held company that wants to file a lawsuit must also include all the owners of the company (the people, not other shell companies) in their suit. Companies are "like people", am-I-right?
(Score: 2) by number11 on Wednesday December 25, @05:10AM
Corporate status is a grant of privilege by the government. Why should the individual (real) persons who own that corporation be secret? It's not a matter of whether you are operating within the law or not.