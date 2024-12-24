A new study from Tel Aviv University overturns prevailing scientific beliefs that King Solomon's Mines not only harmed the health of workers in the ancient copper industry but also pose risks to the health of modern residents living near the site.

In the new study, researchers conducted geochemical surveys at copper production sites in the Timna Valley, dating back to the 10th century BCE and the era of the Biblical Kings David and Solomon. They found that the environmental pollution resulting from copper production was minimal and spatially restricted, posing no danger to the region's inhabitants either in the past or today. Additionally, TAU's archaeologists reviewed previous studies and found no evidence that the ancient copper industry polluted the planet.

The study was led by Prof. Erez Ben-Yosef, Dr. Omri Yagel, Willy Ondricek, and Dr. Aaron Greener from the Jacob M. Alkow Department of Archaeology and Ancient Near Eastern Cultures, Chaim Rosenberg School of Jewish Studies and Archaeology, Tel Aviv University. The paper was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

"We inspected two major copper production sites in the Timna Valley, one from the Iron Age and King Solomon's era and another nearby that is about 1,500 years older," says Prof. Ben-Yosef.

"Our study was very extensive. We took hundreds of soil samples from both sites for chemical analyses, creating high-resolution maps of heavy metal presence in the region. We found that pollution levels at the Timna copper mining sites are extremely low and confined to the locations of the ancient smelting furnaces.

"For instance, the concentration of lead—the primary pollutant in metal industries—drops to less than 200 parts per million just a few meters from the furnace. By comparison, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines industrial areas as safe for workers at 1,200 parts per million and residential areas as safe for children at 200 parts per million."