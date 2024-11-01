The EU is currently revisiting R-1234yf emissions rules and may ban the substance in a few years. In the U.S., the EPA stands by its use.

[...]

But does R-1234yf also pose serious health problems when it degrades into the environment? Chemours defended its product vigorously to SAE Media, claiming that it "delivers a 99% reduction in global warming potential versus the incumbent refrigerant [R-134a], advancing global climate targets without compromising performance." But concerns remain.

A 2021 study from the University of Bristol found that both R-134a and R-1234yf result in emissions of organic trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), but the latter is much worse in that regard. The study found that changing from one chemical to the other caused a "33-fold increase of the global burden of TFA, from an annual value of 65 tons formed from the 2015 emissions of 134a to a value of 2,200 tons formed from an equivalent emission of 1234yf."

[...]

The EPA [USA] declared R-134a "unacceptable" for new vehicles as of model year 2021 but has not taken any action against R-1234yf and does not classify it as an environmentally persistent per- and polyfluorinated substance (PFAS) chemical. A study from consulting firm Ducker Carlisle, however, said that "many OEMs and thermal-management suppliers anticipate that the EU will implement a regulation banning R-1234yf by 2030." A proposal that would include it on a list of banned chemicals is under review at the European Chemical Agency, the report said.