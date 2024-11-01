from the envioronment-is-used-by-everyone dept.
SAE is running this https://www.sae.org/news/2024/11/refrigerant-fight story about near-term changes in the working fluid used in car air conditioning systems. Your boomer submitter remembers when Freon/R-12 was universal. By the 1990s R-134a was the standard, more recently followed by much lower global warming potential (GWP) gas R-1234yf which is nearly universal at present. However,
The EU is currently revisiting R-1234yf emissions rules and may ban the substance in a few years. In the U.S., the EPA stands by its use.
But does R-1234yf also pose serious health problems when it degrades into the environment? Chemours defended its product vigorously to SAE Media, claiming that it "delivers a 99% reduction in global warming potential versus the incumbent refrigerant [R-134a], advancing global climate targets without compromising performance." But concerns remain.
A 2021 study from the University of Bristol found that both R-134a and R-1234yf result in emissions of organic trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), but the latter is much worse in that regard. The study found that changing from one chemical to the other caused a "33-fold increase of the global burden of TFA, from an annual value of 65 tons formed from the 2015 emissions of 134a to a value of 2,200 tons formed from an equivalent emission of 1234yf."
The EPA [USA] declared R-134a "unacceptable" for new vehicles as of model year 2021 but has not taken any action against R-1234yf and does not classify it as an environmentally persistent per- and polyfluorinated substance (PFAS) chemical. A study from consulting firm Ducker Carlisle, however, said that "many OEMs and thermal-management suppliers anticipate that the EU will implement a regulation banning R-1234yf by 2030." A proposal that would include it on a list of banned chemicals is under review at the European Chemical Agency, the report said.
After an interesting discussion, the end game is summarized and it appears that large molecule fluids ( are on the way out...to be replaced by either propane (aka R-290) or CO2 (R-744). This will come at the cost of larger, more expensive air conditioning systems--one estimate is an additional Euro300 or USD330 to the manufacturing cost (more in the purchase price of the car).
...turns up many diy sites that favor the older, ozone-killing R-12 in terms of air conditioner performance in really hot weather. Yet another instance of the tragedy of the commons.
For reference, https://www.360quadrants.com/chemicals/refrigerants has an overview of refrigerant manufacturers and a wider look at the options in this 6+ billion dollar market.