Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Building a Generative AI Search Engine with PlanAI

posted by hubie on Saturday December 28, @11:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the serve-your-own-AI-slop dept.
Software

canopic jug writes:

Developer Niels Provos has a short guide on building your own generative AI search engine using Python and PlanAI:

PlanAI is an open-source Python framework that simplifies building complex AI workflows. In this tutorial, we’ll implement a generative AI search engine similar to Perplexity using PlanAI’s task-based architecture and integrations.

This tutorial is aimed at developers with a basic understanding of Python and general familiarity with AI concepts. We’ll be building a search engine that can answer complex questions by synthesizing information from multiple web sources. It’s “Perplexity-style” in that it provides a concise, AI-generated answer along with cited sources, much like the search engine Perplexity.ai. PlanAI makes building this type of application much easier by handling the complexities of task dependencies, data flow, caching, and integrating with various Large Language Models (LLMs). It even allows for human-in-the-loop input when automated methods fail, making it robust for real-world scenarios.

He goes over the prerequisite skills and tools, gives an overview of the architecture, and then walks through the steps with code examples.

The result is a search engine build from a Large Language Model (LLM)

Original Submission


«  Coder Wrote A Bug So Bad Security Guards Wanted A Word
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Building a Generative AI Search Engine with PlanAI | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.