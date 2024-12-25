from the Oops,-they've-done-it-again! dept.
Undersea Power Cable Connecting Finland And Estonia Experiences Outage Capacity Reduced To 35%
Sabotage isn’t ruled out yet.
Estlink 2, an undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia, has unexpectedly been disrupted at around 12:26 pm local time (10:26 am GMT) on Christmas Day. While Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the outage hasn’t affected the country’s power supply, Reuters said that it did reduce the availability capacity between the two countries to 358 megawatts from its designed 1,106-megawatt installed capacity. The incident comes after the suspected sabotage of two undersea internet cables that connect Finland and Sweden to the rest Europe.
At the time of the incident, some 658 megawatts of power have been flowing from Finland to Estonia, says Finnish national electricity transmission operator Fingrid. Estonia’s electricity transmission operator Elering has also acknowledged the incident but is yet to report any disruption in its electrical supply.
There are two undersea power cables between Finland and Estonia—Estlink 1, which is west of Helsinki and Tallinna and has a capacity of 350 megawatts, and Estlink 2, which lies east of both cities and has a larger capacity of 650 megawatts. Finnish public broadcaster Yle says that Estlink 2 was unserviceable for several months earlier this year as it was undergoing maintenance, but the connection has since been restored in September. Because of this, Fingrid Operations Manager Arto Pahkin said that action by external forces could not be discounted.
“The possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out. However, we are examining the situation as a whole and will provide information once the cause is identified,” says Pahkin. He also said, “An investigation into the incident has been initiated.” Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo also weighed in on the matter, saying on X (formerly Twitter) (machine translated), “Authorities are still on standby over Christmas and are investigating the matter.”
Finnish Authorities Board Tanker Suspected Of Damaging Undersea Cables - Russia's Shadow Fleet?
Finland has stopped and boarded a ship suspected of causing damage to the Estlink 2 undersea power cable and three other internet lines on Christmas Day. The Cook Islands-registered oil tanker, called Eagle S, is owned by Caravella LLCFZ, which is based in the United Arab Emirates, and is apparently the only vessel that the company owns. At the time of the stop, the Financial Times said that the ship was carrying oil from Russia to Egypt and that public records placed it over the damaged cable during the time of the outage.
Sources say that the Eagle S is part of Russia’s shadow fleet, composed of old and dilapidated oil tankers. These vessels are registered in and owned by corporations based in other countries, and Russia uses them to circumvent international sanctions on its oil exports. Because of this most recent event, Finnish President Alexander Stubb posted on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, “We must be able to prevent the risks posed by ships belonging to the Russian shadow fleet.”
There has been a string of damage and disruptions to subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea in the past couple of years since Russia invaded Ukraine. The last major incident before this latest development occurred in mid-November, when the Yi Peng 3, a Chinese bulk carrier traveling from Ust-Luga, Russia, to Egypt, a route similar to that which the Eagle S is taking, was suspected of deliberately dragging its anchor across the seabed to damage an undersea internet cable connecting Sweden and Lithuania on November 16. The ship is then thought to have done the same maneuver the following day, cutting the C-Lion1 communications cable between Finland and Germany.
[...] Finnish authorities are currently investigating the matter. They have boarded the ship in the Baltic Sea and sailed it to its territorial waters. They’ve discovered that the ship’s anchors are missing, which the ship’s crew likely used to damage the undersea infrastructure. “From our side, we are investigating grave sabotage, “says Finnish National Bureau of Investigation Director Robin Lardot. He also adds, “According to our understanding, an anchor of the vessel that is under investigation has caused the damage.
Undersea Cable Disruption In Baltic Sea Investigated For Possible Sabotage
However, Reuters reports that the capacity between the countries was reduced from the installed capacity of 1,016 MW to 358 MW.
"The authorities remain vigilant even during Christmas and are investigating the situation," Orpo wrote on X.
Finland prime minister Petteri Orpo
According to Finnish public broadcaster Yle, Estlink 2 was unserviceable for several months earlier this year due to planned maintenance, but the connection was restored in September.
Tracking sites showed that Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 had sailed over the cables around the time they were cut. The Wall Street Journal reported that Western intelligence services believe the ship's Chinese captain was "induced by Russian intelligence" to damage the cables using the vessel's anchor.
Earlier this week, Sweden said that China had denied a request for prosecutors to conduct an investigation on the vessel and that it had left the area.
Russia has said that claims it was involved in the sabotage of undersea cables as retaliation against Western nations aiding Ukraine are "absurd" and "laughable."
[...] NATO is also developing a way of protecting undersea cable sabotage: a fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) that will patrol high-risk naval zones in regions such as the Baltic and Mediterranean.
