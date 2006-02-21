from the aka-monkey-cups dept.
EcoWatch has an article about a new species of pitcher plant discovered in mountains of Borneo. The rims are quite dark red. Nepenthes are a tropical vine which generally grow in very acidic soil and have pitchers dangling from the end of their leaves to capture nitrogen. The pitchers can occur up in the air, rest on the ground, or even be found slightly underground in various species.
The team noted that the leaves of the plant were unique and that there was long red hair covering the pitcher that was almost the same color as that of the orangutans who live in the area, leading them to name the novel species Nepenthes pongoides, or "resembling orangutan."
After subsequent research, the team discovered that the plant was the largest pitcher that had ever been identified.
See also the full-text, open access article, Sabah's hidden giant: Nepenthes pongoides (Nepenthaceae), a micro-endemic tropical pitcher plant from northern Borneo, in the Australian Journal of Botany.
Nepenthes are tropical pitcher plants which are known for trapping and digesting not only insects but even small mammals and amphibians. In some environments and microclimates where prey is scarce, several species have recently been found to double their nitrogen intake not from trapping visiting animals but by trapping their excrement as they feed on nectar provided by the traps.
"A handful of Nepenthes species have evolved away from carnivory towards a diet of animal scats," says Alastair Robinson, a botanist from the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria in Australia.
"We found that nitrogen capture is more than two times greater in species that capture mammal droppings than in other Nepenthes."
The team looked at six species and four hybrids of Nepenthes in Malaysian Borneo, analyzing tissue samples to look at the amount of nitrogen and carbon that had been captured from outside the plants.
This Species of Carnivorous Plant Evolved Into a Toilet And Is Now Winning at Life. Science Alert.
The collection of mammal faeces clearly represents a highly effective strategy for heterotrophic nitrogen gain in Nepenthes. Species with adaptations for capturing mammal excreta occur exclusively at high elevation (i.e. are typically summit-occurring) where previous studies suggest invertebrate prey are less abundant and less frequently captured. As such, we propose this strategy may maximize nutritional return by specializing towards ensuring the collection and retention of few but higher-value N sources in environments where invertebrate prey may be scarce.
Capture of mammal excreta by Nepenthes is an effective heterotrophic nutrition strategy. Annals of Botany
