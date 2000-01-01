[...] In 2012, Motorola, at one of their lowest points yet, was acquired by Google. The tech giant paid $12.5 billion, their biggest acquisition to date. They appointed a new CEO, Dennis Woodside, who laid out his plan: "Our aim is simple. To focus Motorola Mobility's remarkable talent on fewer, bigger bets, and create wonderful devices that are used by people around the world.” But Motorola at this stage, was falling behind. Why would Google want a dying phone company?

Under Google’s ownership, Motorola introduced their new smartphones. The Moto X and Moto G. [...] Price sensitive customers loved it, and it found a fantastic niche amongst the now saturated smartphone market.

Yet, even with this success, it didn’t matter. You see, Google’s appointed CEO wasn’t entirely honest. Google didn’t care about Motorola’s phones. They wanted something else. Over the two years after their acquisition, Google began bleeding Motorola dry. Not their cash, but their patents. Motorola had thousands and thousands of patents from their long history which is exactly what Google was interested in. They slowly began transferring ownership of their patents. Taking 15,000 of Motorola’s 17,000. Then, they tossed them aside.

[...] Motorola had invented the mobile industry itself and dominated it. Yet they lost time and time again, and soon fell behind the bigger players. Now, they had lost most of their patents they had used for most of the last century. This should have been the end for Motorola… But, somehow, it wasn’t. They were down, but not out. If they wanted to survive, even as a subsidiary, they needed to pivot. They needed a new niche they could dominate. But what? There was one man ready to revive Motorola, and set them on a new path. Sergio Buniac.

Buniac, now the president of the company, wasn’t someone appointed by Lenovo or Google. He was a 20 year veteran of Motorola. He had seen it all, their dominance, their fall, their acquisition. He was ready to put an end to this losing streak. So, what did he do? [...] Because of their history in function-based phones, they were excellent at making reliable, affordable products. This was the core of Buniac’s new strategy. Their competitors were dominating first world markets… but they were too expensive for emerging markets.

Buniac pivoted Motorola towards India and Latin America. These markets were massive and growing, but the individual buying power of customers was still low. Motorola would offer affordable, quality smartphones to these areas, with good software. They could offer better value here than their competitors, and had the potential to dominate. Buniac also knew the market very well personally. He had spent years living in Mexico, on the ground as the sales director. The question is, did it pay off?

[...] It wasn’t long before the strategy began to pay its dividends. Motorola soon became one of the most popular phones in these markets. They soon had over 20% market share in Latin America, with the Moto G surpassing 200 million total units sold. Yet, during all of this, something unbelievable happened. Their phones offered such good value, that they started surging in popularity in the United States itself. Not enough to overtake Apple or Samsung, but enough to become the third largest smartphone brand, holding an impressive 10% market share.

Motorola was back. Buniac and the team had done the impossible, they had emerged from ruin, and found themselves back on top. Grand Payoff Everyone who knew about Motorola’s fall expected the company to die. They were just another sad story of a historic company falling behind. But they didn’t die. After receiving blow after blow, losing market share, their patents and technologies, they still came back. It shows that what matters most of all, is strategy and leadership. If you hit the right niche, and offer the right value, you can succeed, even against giants.