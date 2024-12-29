24/12/30/1738228 story
James Earl Carter Jr. (October 1, 1924 – December 29, 2024) was an American politician who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. A member of the Democratic Party, Carter previously served from 1963 to 1967 in the Georgia State Senate and from 1971 to 1975 as the 76th governor of Georgia. He was the longest-lived president in U.S. history and the first to live to 100 years.
Please see drussell's journal for discussion.
https://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/jimmycartercrisisofconfidence.htm [americanrhetoric.com]
Jimmy Carter in 1979: "We are at a turning point in our history. There are two paths to choose. One is a path I’ve warned about tonight, the path that leads to fragmentation and self-interest. Down that road lies a mistaken idea of freedom, the right to grasp for ourselves some advantage over others. That path would be one of constant conflict between narrow interests ending in chaos and immobility. It is a certain route to failure.
All the traditions of our past, all the lessons of our heritage, all the promises of our future point to another path -- the path of common purpose and the restoration of American values. That path leads to true freedom for our nation and ourselves. We can take the first steps down that path as we begin to solve our energy problem."
The biggest challenge of the 21st century: the irony of technologies of abundance used by scarcity-minded people.
The wrong former president has died.
Great man; had a great life of doing good and being an example to others. Sadly, politics is the ultimate dirty sport and chews up good people... That said, he did have dumpster fires to put out while unaware of the creeping Fascism that pretty much locked in the path we're finishing off in 2025. You can disagree but you've not been right on such things for over 40 years. History will mark 2025 as a turning point (a bad one.)