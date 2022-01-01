Bluesky has seen its user base soar since the U.S. presidential election:
Bluesky has seen its user base soar since the U.S. presidential election, boosted by people seeking refuge from Elon Musk's X, which they view as increasingly leaning too far to the right given its owner's support of President-elect Donald Trump, or wanting an alternative to Meta's Threads and its algorithms.
The platform grew out of the company then known as Twitter, championed by its former CEO Jack Dorsey. Its decentralized approach to social networking was eventually intended to replace Twitter's core mechanic. That's unlikely now that the two companies have parted ways. But Bluesky's growth trajectory — with a user base that has more than doubled since October — could make it a serious competitor to other social platforms.
But with growth comes growing pains. It's not just human users who've been flocking to Bluesky but also bots, including those designed to create partisan division or direct users to junk websites.
The skyrocketing user base — now surpassing 25 million — is the biggest test yet for a relatively young platform that has branded itself as a social media alternative free of the problems plaguing its competitors. According to research firm Similarweb, Bluesky added 7.6 million monthly active app users on iOS and Android in November, an increase of 295.4% since October. It also saw 56.2 million desktop and mobile web visits, in the same period, up 189% from October.
[...] To manage growth for its tiny staff, Bluesky started as an invitation-only space until it opened to the public in February. That period gave the site time to build out moderation tools and other distinctive features to attract new users, such as "starter packs" that provide lists of topically curated feeds. Meta recently announced that it is testing a similar feature.
Compared to the bigger players like Meta's platforms or X, Bluesky has a "quite different" value system, said Claire Wardle, a professor at Cornell University and an expert in misinformation. This includes giving users more control over their experience.
[...] "People had this idea that it was going to be a different type of social network," Wardle said. "But the truth is, when you get lots of people in a place and there are eyeballs, it means that it's in other people's interests to use bots to create, you know, information that aligns with their perspective."
[...] There are also signs that foreign disinformation narratives have made their way to Bluesky. The disinformation research group Alethea pointed to one low-traction post sharing a false claim about ABC News that had circulated on Russian Telegram channels.
Copycat accounts are another challenge. In late November, Alexios Mantzarlis, director of the Security, Trust and Safety Initiative at Cornell Tech, found that of the top 100 most followed named individuals on Bluesky, 44% had at least one duplicate account posing as them. Two weeks later, Mantzarlis said Bluesky had removed around two-thirds of the duplicate accounts he'd initially detected — a sign the site was aware of the issue and attempting to address it.
[...] That said, disinformation and bots won't be Bluesky's only challenges in the months and years to come. As a text-based social network, its entire premise is falling out of favor with younger generations. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that only 17% of American teenagers used X, for instance, down from 23% in 2022. For teens and young adults, TikTok, Instagram and other visual-focused platforms are the places to be.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday January 01, @10:07AM (1 child)
- It's a PBC [wikipedia.org]
- The disgusting piece of human refuse known as Jack Dorsey left its board
There's hope for Bluesky yet. But then, there was hope for "Don't be evil" Google and OpenAI too, and look at them now... So maybe to get your hopes too high.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 01, @10:36AM
I thought you were old enough to grok the universal applicability of Sturgeon's law
