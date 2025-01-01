24/12/31/0747230 story
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday December 31, @12:17PM
There are less than 12 hours to go now in bonnie Scotland. It's still bonnie despite the rain and wind (honestly). The mountains have a covering of snow.
What are your hopes and plans for 2025?
I hope to get out for a sailing trip with my Dad. The weather was so bad in 2024 that there wasn't a good weekend during the season and we didn't get anywhere. We did get out fishing a couple of times though.
I've got some more trees to plant too and the older ones need some new protectors. The deer will eat any that are slightly exposed.
I also plan to buy a winning lottery ticket.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].