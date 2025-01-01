Stories
posted by janrinok on Tuesday December 31, @11:00AM
Soylent

As Kiribati (and in particular the island of Kiritimati) is now beginning 2025 I think that this is as good a time as any to wish everyone a very Happy New Year and all the very Best Wishes for 2025.


  • (Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday December 31, @12:17PM

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday December 31, @12:17PM (#1386970) Journal

    There are less than 12 hours to go now in bonnie Scotland. It's still bonnie despite the rain and wind (honestly). The mountains have a covering of snow.

    What are your hopes and plans for 2025?

    I hope to get out for a sailing trip with my Dad. The weather was so bad in 2024 that there wasn't a good weekend during the season and we didn't get anywhere. We did get out fishing a couple of times though.

    I've got some more trees to plant too and the older ones need some new protectors. The deer will eat any that are slightly exposed.

    I also plan to buy a winning lottery ticket.

