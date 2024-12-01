Once sidelined in the 1970s, psychedelic substances—ranging from esketamine (a ketamine derivative) and psilocybin (the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms) to MDMA—are being reintroduced as potential therapies for severe psychiatric disorders.

Esketamine-based antidepressants have been approved in countries such as France and the United States, where dextromethorphan is also used. Australia has gone a step further, granting regulatory approval for MDMA and psilocybin to treat certain psychiatric conditions.

Yet, an analysis led by researchers at the University of Rennes suggests that the scientific evidence supporting these treatments is weak. These substances also carry significant risks, including misuse and vulnerabilities associated with the patient's mental state.

Hallucinogens are now being presented as a breakthrough in the treatment of severe psychiatric disorders, such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, sometimes in combination with psychotherapy.

Despite being presented as innovations, the therapeutic potential of psychedelics is not a new discovery. In the 1960s and 70s, these substances were explored for medical use but quickly fell out of favor due to regulatory restrictions.

Now, in 2024, the question remains: Are psychedelics genuinely effective for treating psychiatric disorders? An international panel of experts—two psychiatrists, one addiction specialist, and three psychologists, supported by researchers from the University of Rennes—reviewed clinical trials to provide insights.

Psychedelics such as MDMA and psilocybin have already gained approval in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Australia. However, assessing their effectiveness presents unique challenges, particularly within the rigorous framework of double-blind trials.

In traditional drug testing, two groups of patients are compared: one receives the drug, while the other receives a placebo or standard treatment. To ensure unbiased results, neither the patients nor the clinicians know who is receiving which treatment.

With psychedelics, this method falters. Their unmistakable effects—hallucinations, altered perceptions, and dissociation—make it nearly impossible to maintain the "blindness" of the study groups, potentially skewing results.