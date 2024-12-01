Hallucinogens approved for treating psychiatric disorders: What does the science say?:
Once sidelined in the 1970s, psychedelic substances—ranging from esketamine (a ketamine derivative) and psilocybin (the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms) to MDMA—are being reintroduced as potential therapies for severe psychiatric disorders.
Esketamine-based antidepressants have been approved in countries such as France and the United States, where dextromethorphan is also used. Australia has gone a step further, granting regulatory approval for MDMA and psilocybin to treat certain psychiatric conditions.
Yet, an analysis led by researchers at the University of Rennes suggests that the scientific evidence supporting these treatments is weak. These substances also carry significant risks, including misuse and vulnerabilities associated with the patient's mental state.
Hallucinogens are now being presented as a breakthrough in the treatment of severe psychiatric disorders, such as depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, sometimes in combination with psychotherapy.
Despite being presented as innovations, the therapeutic potential of psychedelics is not a new discovery. In the 1960s and 70s, these substances were explored for medical use but quickly fell out of favor due to regulatory restrictions.
Now, in 2024, the question remains: Are psychedelics genuinely effective for treating psychiatric disorders? An international panel of experts—two psychiatrists, one addiction specialist, and three psychologists, supported by researchers from the University of Rennes—reviewed clinical trials to provide insights.
Psychedelics such as MDMA and psilocybin have already gained approval in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Australia. However, assessing their effectiveness presents unique challenges, particularly within the rigorous framework of double-blind trials.
In traditional drug testing, two groups of patients are compared: one receives the drug, while the other receives a placebo or standard treatment. To ensure unbiased results, neither the patients nor the clinicians know who is receiving which treatment.
With psychedelics, this method falters. Their unmistakable effects—hallucinations, altered perceptions, and dissociation—make it nearly impossible to maintain the "blindness" of the study groups, potentially skewing results.
Psychedelics are often considered treatments of last resort for patients unresponsive to conventional therapies. As a result, regulatory bodies frequently rely on accelerated approval pathways to fast-track their availability. Unfortunately, such pathways typically require less robust scientific evidence than traditional approval processes—a trend that raises concerns.
The analysis identified several shortcomings in studies on psychedelic treatments:
- Errors were frequently noted, sometimes in the titles of published articles.
- The benefits of psychedelics were often exaggerated.
- Trials generally involved small patient samples and were conducted over brief periods, limiting their relevance even in late-stage trials.
- Researchers failed to adequately address the limitations of double-blind protocols for psychedelics.
According to the authors of the article, these gaps have serious consequences: they hinder a thorough evaluation not only of the long-term effects of these compounds but also of the safety risks, particularly those related to severe side effects that may occur in patients during treatment.
Indeed, hallucinogens, due to their varied and still poorly understood mechanisms of action, present significant potential risks that must be carefully evaluated. Using them in psychotherapy introduces additional risks of abuse and coercion, as hallucinogen use can heighten patients' vulnerability.
Notably, there have been reports of concerning psychiatric side effects (such as dissociation and suicidal thoughts) in individuals treated with esketamine for treatment-resistant depression. Chronic use of ketamine and its derivatives can also lead to urinary disorders. Substances such as psilocybin and MDMA may also cause severe cardiovascular side effects, especially through their metabolites.
The authors of the study emphasize the need for stricter regulation and improved clinical trial protocols. They urge health authorities to move away from expedited approval processes and adopt more stringent measures to ensure that the benefits of psychedelics outweigh their risks.
By addressing these concerns, researchers and regulators can better safeguard patients while exploring the therapeutic potential of these powerful substances.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 01, @08:03PM
> In the 1960s and 70s, these substances were explored for medical use but quickly fell out of favor due to regulatory restrictions.
Can't remember where, perhaps in the writings of Timothy Leary? Where ever it came from, the explanation for the regulatory restrictions that I remember had a lot more to do with the widespread recreational use of psychedelics -- or in other words, a Puritan (conservative religious) backlash against having too much fun.
Maybe someone here remembers the source of this line of reasoning?
[Aside - I met Leary through friends in LA that brought me along to a small gathering of computer researchers, at his house. This was mid-1980s, he was as sharp as a tack and a wonderful host.]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 01, @08:14PM
The cynic in me suggests that these drugs will not be approved - in their current form.
They must have an atom or two modified, so that it can be patented, restricted, prescribed, controlled, and most of all profited from (grossly).
Take Adderall - it's basically one small ring of atoms different from meth, on a comparatively large molecule (maybe 6x as many atoms as the ring, 10-15x the volume). (As a side note, this drug is a replacement for ritalyn, which is "too much like cocaine." (Spoiler: it's nothing at all like cocaine.) Ritalyn - and most likely cocaine - is much, much MUCH healthier for you than meth (i.e. Adderall).)