A South Korean man accused of being responsible for a cryptocurrency crisis which cost investors $40bn (£31.8bn) has finally been extradited to the United States.

Do Kwon was the boss of Terraform, which operated two cryptocurrencies - TerraUSD and Luna - both of which collapsed in 2022, sparking a wider sell-off in the crypto market.

The US says he was responsible for the coins' failure, accusing him of "orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities fraud".

Kwon fled South Korea after a warrant for his arrest was issued, eventually ending up in Montenegro where he has now been extradited from, following a lengthy legal battle.

He was previously found guilty of forging documents by a Montenegro court, having been arrested as he was attempting to board a plane to Dubai in March 2023.

[...] The Montenegrin Ministry of Justice approved the extradition earlier in December.

It claimed that Do Kwon had also agreed to it.

Kwon's firm Terraform Labs became widely known in 2021, when its coins Luna and TerraUSD exploded in popularity.

Fans of Luna became known as "Lunatics", with Kwon referred to as their "king".

But, despite a huge amount of money being poured into the coins, on 9 May 2022 Terraform Labs collapsed catastrophically, losing more than 99% of its value in 48 hours.