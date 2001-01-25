Tires and degrading garbage release tiny plastic particles into the air, contributing to air pollution that researchers at UC San Francisco believe may be linked to respiratory issues and other health problems.

A comprehensive review of approximately 3,000 studies highlights the potential dangers of these particles. They have been associated with serious health concerns such as male and female infertility, colon cancer, and impaired lung function. Additionally, these particles may trigger chronic pulmonary inflammation, which could elevate the risk of lung cancer.

"These microplastics are basically particulate matter air pollution, and we know this type of air pollution is harmful," said Tracey J. Woodruff, PhD, MPH, a professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at UCSF.

[...] Microplastics are less than 5 millimeters – smaller than a grain of rice – and they are ubiquitous in the environment. Each year, companies around the world produce nearly 460 million metric tons of plastic. That is projected to reach 1.1 billion by 2050.

[...] "We urge regulatory agencies and policy leaders to consider the growing evidence of health harms from microplastics, including colon and lung cancer," said Nicholas Chartres, PhD.