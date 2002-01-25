Hundreds of pieces of Lego lost at sea off a cargo ship 27 years ago have been found this year, including the first ever shark.

A freak wave swept 62 shipping containers of Lego off the Tokio Express cargo ship 20 miles (32km) off Land's End on 13 February 1997, one of which held 4,756,940 pieces, much of it sea-themed.

Since then, Lego parts have been found in south-west England, the Channel Islands, Wales, Ireland and as far away as the Netherlands and Norway.