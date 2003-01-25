25/01/03/1455239 story
struct Foo {
posted by hubie on Saturday January 04, @05:24PM
from the not-covered-in-CS-class dept.
from the not-covered-in-CS-class dept.
Eric Raymond has a lovely essay here: http://www.catb.org/esr/structure-packing/ that describes some non-intuitive behavior in how compilers assemble structures in memory. The default is to pad structures out with empty bytes to align data types around arbitrary byte boundaries for similarly non-intuitive reasons.
If you don't immediately understand why this struct is 12 or 16 bytes long, it's worth reading.
struct Foo {
char *p; /* 4 or 8 bytes */
char c; /* 1 byte */
int x; /* 4 bytes */
}
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Esoteric: Learn about Structure Packing and Padding | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.