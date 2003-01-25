Eric Raymond has a lovely essay here: http://www.catb.org/esr/structure-packing/ that describes some non-intuitive behavior in how compilers assemble structures in memory. The default is to pad structures out with empty bytes to align data types around arbitrary byte boundaries for similarly non-intuitive reasons.

If you don't immediately understand why this struct is 12 or 16 bytes long, it's worth reading.

struct Foo {

char *p; /* 4 or 8 bytes */

char c; /* 1 byte */

int x; /* 4 bytes */

}