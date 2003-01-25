Stories
Esoteric: Learn about Structure Packing and Padding

posted by hubie on Saturday January 04, @05:24PM
from the not-covered-in-CS-class dept.
Software

ElizabethGreene writes:

Eric Raymond has a lovely essay here: http://www.catb.org/esr/structure-packing/ that describes some non-intuitive behavior in how compilers assemble structures in memory. The default is to pad structures out with empty bytes to align data types around arbitrary byte boundaries for similarly non-intuitive reasons.

If you don't immediately understand why this struct is 12 or 16 bytes long, it's worth reading.

struct Foo {
  char *p; /* 4 or 8 bytes */
  char c; /* 1 byte */
  int x; /* 4 bytes */
}

