Scientists Claim Dark Energy Doesn't Exist and That Could Solve One of Universe's Biggest Mysteries

posted by hubie on Sunday January 05, @07:37AM   Printer-friendly
Science

AnonTechie writes:

Dark energy does not exist, some scientists have claimed – which could help get rid of one of the universe's biggest mysteries.

For a century, scientists have thought that the universe was expanding in all directions. To make that assumption work, astronomers have used the concept of dark energy.

Dark energy cannot be seen directly and has never been proven. But scientists have suggested that it must exist because of the effect is seemingly exerts on the universe and as it is needed to help resolve some fundamental problems in our understanding of the cosmos.

Now, however, researchers from the University of Canterbury say that the universe is not actually expanding equally in all directions. Instead, it is growing in a "lumpier" way, in more varied directions.

[...] "Dark energy is a misidentification of variations in the kinetic energy of expansion, which is not uniform in a Universe as lumpy as the one we actually live in.

[Source]: The Independent

[Abstract]: Supernovae evidence for foundational change to cosmological models

Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society Letters.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday January 05, @08:31AM

    by driverless (4770) on Sunday January 05, @08:31AM (#1387515)

    After dark matter you mind having a look at string theory next? Physics has plenty more after that, but string theory would be the next biggest one.

