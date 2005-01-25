"Brain rot" was named the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024 after a public vote involving more than 37,000 people. Oxford University Press defines the concept as "the supposed deterioration of a person's mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of over consumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging."

According to Oxford's language experts, the term reflects growing concerns about "the impact of consuming excessive amounts of low-quality online content, especially on social media." The term increased in usage frequency by 230% between 2023 and 2024.

But brain rot is not just a linguistic quirk. Over the past decade, scientific studies have shown that consuming excessive amounts of junk content — including sensationalist news, conspiracy theories and vacuous entertainment — can profoundly affect our brains. In other words, "rot" may not be that big of an exaggeration when it comes to describing the impact of low-quality online content.

Research from prestigious institutions such as Harvard Medical School, Oxford University, and King's College London — cited by The Guardian — reveals that social media consumption can reduce grey matter, shorten attention spans, weaken memory, and distort core cognitive functions.

[...] The problem, says the researcher, is that social media users are constantly exposed to rapidly changing and variable stimuli — such as Instagram notifications, WhatsApp messages, or news alerts — that have addictive potential. This means users are constantly switching their focus, which undermines their ability to concentrate effectively.

[...] In December, psychologist Carlos Losada offered advice to EL PAÍS on how to avoid falling into the trap of doomscrolling — or, in other words, being consumed by the endless cycle of junk content amplified by algorithms. His recommendations included recognizing the problem, making a conscious effort to disconnect, and engaging in activities that require physical presence, such as meeting friends or playing sports.

"These activities are critical for brain health and overall wellbeing, helping to balance the potentially damaging effects of prolonged screen use," explains Moshel, who stresses that the type of content consumed plays a pivotal role in shaping brain anatomy. "Focus on both the quality and quantity of screen time. Prioritize educational content that avoids addictive features. Set clear, age-appropriate limits on daily screen use and encourage regular breaks."