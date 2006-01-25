Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Hackers were reportedly able to modify several Chrome extensions with malicious code this month after gaining access to admin accounts through a phishing campaign. The cybersecurity company Cyberhaven shared in a blog post this weekend that its Chrome extension was compromised on December 24 in an attack that appeared to be “targeting logins to specific social media advertising and AI platforms.” A few other extensions were hit as well, going back to mid-December, Reuters reported. According to Nudge Security’s Jaime Blasco, that includes ParrotTalks, Uvoice and VPNCity.
Cyberhaven notified its customers on December 26 in an email seen by TechCrunch, which advised them to revoke and rotate their passwords and other credentials. The company’s initial investigation of the incident found that the malicious extension targeted Facebook Ads users, with a goal of stealing data such as access tokens, user IDs and other account information, along with cookies. The code also added a mouse click listener. “After successfully sending all the data to the [Command & Control] server, the Facebook user ID is saved to browser storage,” Cyberhaven said in its analysis. “That user ID is then used in mouse click events to help attackers with 2FA on their side if that was needed.”
Cyberhaven said it first detected the breach on December 25 and was able to remove the malicious version of the extension within an hour. It’s since pushed out a clean version.
From https://www.techspot.com/news/106205-widespread-cyberattack-targets-google-chrome-extensions-compromises-26.html
Cyberhaven breach reported. Employee phished and pushed malicious chrome extension.
Command and Control:
149.28.124.84
cyberhavenext[.]pro
File Hashes:
content.js AC5CC8BCC05AC27A8F189134C2E3300863B317FB
worker.js 0B871BDEE9D8302A48D6D6511228CAF67A08EC60
– Christopher Stanley (@cstanley)
[...] Here's a compilation of known extensions to have been compromised (thanks Ars Technica), with further updates available here. If you used any of these, you should update passwords and other login credentials:
Further investigation revealed an even more alarming trend. One of the compromised extensions, Reader Mode, had been part of a separate campaign dating back to at least April 2023. This earlier compromise was linked to a monetization code library that collected detailed data on every web visit a browser makes. Tuckner identified 13 Chrome extensions, with a combined 1.14 million installations, that had used this library to collect potentially sensitive data.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 07, @10:08PM
Who would have thought.