Specialized microchips that manage signals at the cutting edge of wireless technology are astounding works of miniaturization and engineering. They're also difficult and expensive to design.
Now, researchers at Princeton Engineering and the Indian Institute of Technology have harnessed artificial intelligence to take a key step toward slashing the time and cost of designing new wireless chips and discovering new functionalities to meet expanding demands for better wireless speed and performance.
In a study published in Nature Communications, the researchers describe their methodology, in which an AI creates complicated electromagnetic structures and associated circuits in microchips based on the design parameters. What used to take weeks of highly skilled work can now be accomplished in hours.
Moreover, the AI behind the new system has produced strange new designs featuring unusual patterns of circuitry. Kaushik Sengupta, the lead researcher, said the designs were unintuitive and unlikely to be developed by a human mind. But they frequently offer marked improvements over even the best standard chips.
"We are coming up with structures that are complex and look randomly shaped, and when connected with circuits, they create previously unachievable performance. Humans cannot really understand them, but they can work better," said Sengupta, a professor of electrical and computer engineering and co-director of NextG, Princeton's industry partnership program to develop next-generation communications.
These circuits can be engineered towards more energy-efficient operation or to make them operable across an enormous frequency range that is not currently possible. Furthermore, the method synthesizes inherently complex structures in minutes, while conventional algorithms may take weeks. In some cases, the new methodology can create structures that are impossible to synthesize with current techniques.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Sunday January 12, @12:39AM (4 children)
or
Pick one, this last one worries me, I suppose it's just a figure of speech.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Sunday January 12, @01:15AM (2 children)
Well, I read it as the ML algorithm creates designs that don't make sense according to our understanding of physics.
The other alternative is that because they are simulating the performance of these chips as part of the iterative process (it would be too long and expensive to prototype each and every one) I feel it is more likely the ML algorithm is overfitting the design to the simulator. A simple case of "garbage-in, garbage-out".
If they do take one of these "not understandable" designs, put it on Silicon, test it in the real world and find that the performance is as simulated, then great! We have discovered potentially new Physics, we can investigate and work out exactly what is happening, and improve our understanding of the universe (and possibly apply this new knowledge to other areas). To me that is exciting.
The alternative of overfitting to their simulator is less exciting. If they make the chip in Silicon and it turns out to be a dud, then some money was wasted and they can go fix the flaw in the simulator, re-train the ML Algo and start anew (at least until they hit another flaw, ML algos are excellent at overfitting and optimising for flaws in the tests, which is why great pains must be taken with their system design).
Unless there is a third option I am not seeing, neither of the above two worries me really.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 12, @02:45AM
> ML algos are excellent at overfitting and optimising for flaws in the tests
Seconded and thanks for this comment. Here's an unrelated story:
Something over 20 years ago a test equipment supplier in our branch of mechanical engineering decided they were going branch out into modeling the data that their test stands measured. They chose to use a neural net (a popular buzz word back then) to model some notoriously difficult to fit, noisy, experimental data. Their model was great at hitting all the little peaks and valleys from the noise, and a manager made a big deal about their new technology at a small trade show.
Several "old hands" pointed out that this result was next-to-useless for practical engineering--where we wanted a nice smooth idealized model that did its best to get rid of the experimental noise. History has been on the side of the old hands--I've never seen their NN model used anywhere in industry.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Sunday January 12, @03:14AM
There was a previous time when a circuit was "evolved" that people couldn't understand for awhile. It depended on an isolated circuit that was unconnected to any signalling or power inputs. Eventually they figured out there was a capacitive coupling that mad it work, but for a long time (months?) nobody could figure out why it worked.
Now that wasn't AI, that was evolution, but likely the same kind of thing is happening. Eventually someone will figure it out, and it will stop looking magical, just strange, and not the kind of thing people would design.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 12, @03:51AM
>We are coming up with structures that are complex and look randomly shaped, and when connected with circuits, they create previously unachievable performance. Humans cannot really understand them, but they can work better," said Sengupta
Sengupta is full of shit, said Joe Merchant.
Maybe humans of the past wouldn't have come up with these designs without AI tools, but humans have them now, they have tested and demonstrated the performance and at some point not long from now they will understand how / why they work better, and from that point I would expect humans not using those kinds of AI tools to start incorporating the superior performing design patterns into new designs as a matter of course.
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Sunday January 12, @02:45AM
Sounds like the setup for a story where the AI creates a signal that disrupts neurons, and everyone at the facility dies. An investigation ensues, but people sent in die as well. That’s the opening.
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Sunday January 12, @03:51AM (2 children)
What they've done is improved the sophistication of automated optimization techniques for microwave circuits. It appears that they're allowing greater deviations and smaller steps of changes from standard human-guided techniques. I'm not clear on everything that's stated in the Nature article, but it appears that they've managed to incorporate some "inverse" designing; synthesizing from specifications rather than just modifying a starting design.
All well and good, but claims of AI seem to be arbitrary and unfounded.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 12, @03:55AM (1 child)
What I want to know is: at what point does it earn the label: AI?
Did the successive approximation solvers we were coding in the 1980s qualify as AI? They were usually a 1 dimensional local minimum search function, but sometimes we'd do 2 or 3D searches...
Modern machine learning ups the dimensions arbitrarily, and I frequently see it called AI, but finding local minima is hardly "breakthrough" tech, what's breakthrough is having the compute power to enable doing it on this scale.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 12, @05:19AM
> What I want to know is: at what point does it earn the label: AI?
The point at which they want additional funding or publications.