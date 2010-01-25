Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Engineer Creates OpenAI-Powered Robotic Sentry Rifle

posted by janrinok on Sunday January 12, @04:52AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

[Source]: FUTURISM

Engineer Creates OpenAI-Powered Robotic Sentry Rifle -"This is Skynet build version 0.0.420.69."

An engineer who goes by the online handle STS 3D has invented an AI-powered robot that can aim a rifle and shoot targets at terrifying speeds.

As demonstrated in a video that's been making its rounds on social media, he even hooked the automated rifle up to OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to voice queries — a striking demonstration of how even consumer-grade AI technology can easily be leveraged for violent purposes.

"ChatGPT, we're under attack from the front left and front right," the inventor says nonchalantly in a clip, while standing next to the washing machine-sized assembly hooked up to a rifle. "Respond accordingly."

The robot jumps into action almost immediately, shooting what appear to be blanks to its left and right.

"If you need any further assistance, just let me know," an unnervingly cheerful robotic voice told the inventor.

Original Submission


«  AI Unveils Strange Chip Designs, While Discovering New Functionalities
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Engineer Creates OpenAI-Powered Robotic Sentry Rifle | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.