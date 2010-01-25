Engineer Creates OpenAI-Powered Robotic Sentry Rifle -"This is Skynet build version 0.0.420.69."

An engineer who goes by the online handle STS 3D has invented an AI-powered robot that can aim a rifle and shoot targets at terrifying speeds.

As demonstrated in a video that's been making its rounds on social media, he even hooked the automated rifle up to OpenAI's ChatGPT, allowing it to respond to voice queries — a striking demonstration of how even consumer-grade AI technology can easily be leveraged for violent purposes.

"ChatGPT, we're under attack from the front left and front right," the inventor says nonchalantly in a clip, while standing next to the washing machine-sized assembly hooked up to a rifle. "Respond accordingly."

The robot jumps into action almost immediately, shooting what appear to be blanks to its left and right.

"If you need any further assistance, just let me know," an unnervingly cheerful robotic voice told the inventor.