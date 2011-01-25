http://www.coding2learn.org/blog/2013/07/29/kids-cant-use-computers/
The phone rang through to my workroom. It was one of the school receptionists explaining that there was a visitor downstairs that needed to get on the school's WiFi network. iPad in hand I trotted on down to the reception to see a young twenty-something sitting on a chair with a MacBook on her knee.
I smiled and introduced myself as I sat down beside her. She handed me her MacBook silently and the look on her face said it all. Fix my computer, geek, and hurry up about it. I've been mistaken for a technician enough times to recognise the expression.
'I'll need to be quick. I've got a lesson to teach in 5 minutes,' I said. 'You teach?'
'That's my job, I just happen to manage the network team as well.'
She reevaluated her categorisation of me. Rather than being some faceless, keyboard tapping, socially inept, sexually inexperienced network monkey, she now saw me as a colleague. To people like her, technicians are a necessary annoyance. She'd be quite happy to ignore them all, joke about them behind their backs and snigger at them to their faces, but she knows that when she can't display her PowerPoint on the IWB she'll need a technician, and so she maintains a facade of politeness around them, while inwardly dismissing them as too geeky to interact with.
[Ed. note: Now that we're 10+ years on from this story where the "kids" in the article are now working professionals, how do you think this has stood up? I have a friend that teaches 101-level programming and he says even the concept of files and directories are foreign and confusing to students because apps just save files somewhere and pulls them when they need them. --hubie]
(Score: 5, Informative) by canopic jug on Sunday January 12, @10:34AM
The author is spot on and provides quite a few concrete examples. And +1 to him for linking to Cory Doctorow. However, the situation he illustrates in detail has sadly gotten far worse as the kids who never learned to use computers got older during the last 12 years since the article was written and have become parents and still don't know how to use a computer.
As he alludes to, the continuous misuse of mindshare through spending all waking hours on on Facebook, Bytedance's Tiktok, and YouTube will not impart by some sort of cybernetic osmosis a knowledge of Python, HTML/CSS, Golang, Haskell, or Ceph.
However, he overestimated their ability to utilize the excessively marketed M$ Word, M$ Excel, and M$ Powerpoint alternatives for word processing, spread sheets, and presentation graphics. Take the case of M$ Word, few to none in any given cohort take advantage of or even know about styles. Same for templates. With M$ Excel, so far I've seen only a single person using pivot tables. Based on the small subset of capabilities actually used, the 99% majority would be better off with Leafpad or Mousepad or an equivalent text editor in place of a full-blown word processor. It is the same for the spread sheets. CubeCalc will do what most people are capable of, they simply have not learned the tool despite having been through courses for the self-styled International Computer Driving License [wikipedia.org]. Don't take my word for it, look at the curriculum.
At least he points out that the way out is through using Linux as a desktop or notebook system, as the Raspberry Pi Foundation has also concluded. Current distros with their fresh desktop environments (e.g. Cosmic and Plasma) are easier to use than the m$ alternatives and, most important of all, allow a gradual progression from comlete noob to expert in just about any direction a kid chooses to explore ... iff (aka ⟺) they choose to explore and learn rather than "emit behaviors" to be farmed and manipulated.
tldr; Marc underestimated the situation even back in 2013. Since then it has become far worse over the last decade.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Snospar on Sunday January 12, @12:56PM
It's scary to think this was written 10+ years ago as the situation is the same or worse now. The only glimmer of hope I can think of was the interest in the Raspberry Pi and the fact that schools were getting these simple computers into the hands of children who were encouraged to hack them, code on them and break them and rebuild them. Mind you I don't know if that extends beyond the small group of science geeks that every school has.
He's right about the annoying "the Internet is down!" hysterics when someone can't get online. A previous boss, head of the networks team, had a picture on the wall next to his desk that simply said "The Internet is UP." (I think UP was in green). Whenever someone came running through wailing that the network was down he would just swivel his chair around, look at the picture and go "Nope. All good here".
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Sunday January 12, @02:05PM
In 1989 I was teaching senior level computer engineering.
I actually had a student argue that file storage and directory trees weren't part of the digital design class and that I should be preparing his working directory for him because he doesn't understand folders...
It's called pre-requisite knowledge, and it's not always explicitly taught in a prior class.
Maybe some people don't need to understand how file folders work. I suppose some people driving cars also don't know how to fill their tires with air.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Sunday January 12, @02:24PM
Nothing has changed in that regard. I don't think anything will have changed if we would link to this in 10 years time either. The only thing that has happened is that the students became adults and that that one female teacher still probably can't get her PowerPoint-Youtube-Video-Presentation(s) to work, and she has no idea why cause it worked at home when she did her presentation last night. The Internet must be down or something.
The only thing is that I don't hear that "kids know computers" nonsense anymore, or at least a lot less. The Digital Nomad theory is dead. It's not that they know better, or have learned. They don't care anymore. Magic-Hand-Computer just does things for them. Click. Things happen. Click. Something else happens. Click. They are good at clicking. But they completely lack any kind of concepts of how and why things work. If there is a scary thing it is that people that actually work with computers appear to be getting dumber by the minute to. They appear to be losing track of files and directories or the inner machine workings to. It's just there. Click.
As he noted it's probably our faults to a degree, ours as in Techno-Dad/Son/Husband/whatever. We know they don't understand. But they want to use. So we make it so easy for them that they don't need to know.