Ted Farnsworth, former CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics, lied about the success of MoviePass to attract investors:
Ted Farnsworth, the former CEO of MoviePass and guy who had the bright idea to charge $9.95 per month for unlimited film screenings, has admitted to defrauding investors in the subscription company. According to the Department of Justice, Farnsworth pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and will face up to 25 years in prison.
If you're unfamiliar with the MoviePass story, Farnsworth is not the founder of the company, which was started by Urbanworld Film Festival founder Stacy Spikes as a relatively modest subscription service designed to entice people to go to the cinema a little more often. Farnsworth was the head of analytics firm Helios and Matheson, which bought a majority stake in MoviePass in 2017 and eventually pushed the company to offer filmgoers the ability to see one film per day for just $9.95 per month.
Farnsworth's plan successfully pulled in lots of subscribers—more than three million people signed up for the service. And that's where the trouble started. While Farnsworth hit the press trail to tout the boom in business and claim that the company would turn a profit by selling customer data, behind the scenes, MoviePass was hemorrhaging cash. It wouldn't take long before MoviePass started backtracking on its promise of unlimited filmgoing, as it started to institute blackouts on popular films, experiencing outages in its services, and changing prices and plans with little warning.
It was pretty obvious that MoviePass was doomed to fail the moment the unlimited plan was introduced, but Farnsworth claimed to investors that the price was sustainable and would be profitable on subscription fees alone. Turns out no, as the DOJ found MoviePass lost money from the plan. As for Farnsworth's customer data play, that was smoke and mirrors, too. The Justice Department said that his analytics company "did not possess these capabilities to monetize MoviePass' subscriber data." In the end, MoviePass never had a stream of revenue beyond its subscriptions—and that was costing the company so much money that Farnsworth instructed employees to throttle users to prevent them from using the plan they paid for.
After Farnsworth drove MoviePass into bankruptcy, he apparently ran the playbook again with another company called Vinco Ventures. Per the DOJ, Farnsworth and his co-conspirators pulled in cash from investors by lying about the standing of the business, all while diverting cash directly to their own pockets.
Previously:
• MoviePass is Deader than Ever as Parent Company Officially Files for Bankruptcy
• MoviePass Apparently Left 58,000 Customer Records Exposed on a Public Server
• MoviePass Forces Annual Subscribers to its New Three-Movie Plan Early
• MoviePass Peak Pricing Will Charge You Whatever It Wants
MoviePass is rolling out peak pricing, its own version of surge pricing that will charge customers more to see popular movies during what the company considers "high demand" times.
The company is looking to raise another $1.2 billion by selling stock and debt. But if MoviePass wants to survive, it also needs to start losing less money on its subscribers, and fast.
That's where peak pricing comes in. MoviePass was vague on the details when it teased peak pricing in late June, and it hardly cleared things up in an email to users today (July 5).
"Peak Pricing goes into effect when there's high demand for a movie or showtime," MoviePass wrote in its email. "You may be asked to pay a small additional fee depending on the level of demand." Movies currently experiencing peak pricing will be marked with a red circle containing a white lightening bolt; movies growing in demand that "could enter Peak Pricing soon" will get a gray version of the icon.
Earlier this month, MoviePass announced that its customers, previously allowed to see one movie per day, would be limited to just three per month. At the time, the company said that the change wouldn't affect annual subscribers until their plan renewed. But it looks like MoviePass has changed its mind yet again, and probably to nobody's surprise. The company began circulating an email today notifying annual plan subscribers that they too will be limited to just three film showings per month.
"As of today, aligned with Section 2.4 of our Terms of Use, your annual subscription plan will now allow you to see three movies a month instead of the previous unlimited offering, and you'll receive up to a $5 discount on any additional movie tickets purchased," the email said. "This is the current standard plan now in effect for all current and new subscribers." And because the move is retroactive for the current monthly period, which varies by customer, some users will find that they've already seen their three movies once they receive the notification email. The company claims it "intends" to expand its offering of blockbuster and independent films in light of the plan adjustments.
According to TechCrunch, security researcher Mossab Hussein of Dubai-based SpiderSilk found that a database on a MoviePass subdomain containing some 161 million records was left exposed to the wider internet. Contained in said database were an estimated 58,000 records containing information on MoviePass customer cards, which are used to store cash balances, TechCrunch wrote:
These MoviePass customer cards are like normal debit cards: they're issued by Mastercard and store a cash balance, which users who sign up to the subscription service can use to pay to watch a catalog of movies. For a monthly subscription fee, MoviePass uses the debit card to load the full cost of the movie, which the customer then uses to pay for the movie at the cinema.
We reviewed a sample of 1,000 records and removed the duplicates. A little over half contained unique MoviePass debit card numbers. Each customer card record had the MoviePass debit card number and its expiry date, the card's balance and when it was activated... The database had more than 58,000 records containing card data—and was growing by the minute
MoviePass is deader than ever as parent company officially files for bankruptcy:
In case you thought the MoviePass saga would remain a smoldering heap of yesterday's news from here on out, guess again. Helios and Matheson Analytics, the theater subscription service's parent company, has at last filed for bankruptcy, according to The Wrap.
[...] "As a result of filing the Petition, a Chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by the Bankruptcy Court to administer the estate of the Company and to perform the duties set forth in Section 704 of the Code," reads a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That means MoviePass' assets will all likely be sold off in an attempt to pull together the money it owes customers for unused services, as MoviePass was actively charging users up until it suddenly shut down last September.
According to The Wrap, MoviePass may owe $1.2 million to roughly 12,000 subscribers, or $100 each. It's not clear if that group includes a certain class of MoviePass subscriber, like an annual user that was precharged for the service prior to its shutdown, or if that was the total user base of MoviePass at the time it closed its doors.
At one point, after dropping its price to a dangerously low $9.95 a month in the summer of 2017, MoviePass amassed around 3 million subscribers. But many of those users (myself included) fled after the company began doing everything it could to restrict how its service could be used, because its unlimited plan in its original form was directly contributing to immense company-killing quarterly losses. According to separate filings with the SEC last year, MoviePass and its various other businesses, including a film production and distribution arm, cost Helios and Matheson more than half a billion dollars.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Sunday January 12, @07:45PM (4 children)
Are you people on drugs, or something?
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 12, @07:47PM
You don't fuck with the money mafia
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 12, @09:31PM
He literally used Robinhood's playbook.
What do you expect?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Sunday January 12, @10:19PM (1 child)
I can see if where any ill-gotten assets be liquidated, and whatever is recovered returned, but unless I see an intentionally planned malicious defraud attempt, I am loathe to consider this any more than a massive clusterfuck.
And I have seen plenty of those.
It's almost inevitable to have clusterfucks if one attempts to do anything. As far as clusterfucks being a crime, I have to fall back to the "mens rea" algorithm.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday January 12, @10:34PM
And why aren't you seeing that?
Sounds like multiple cases of fraud against investors and customers with employees likely getting defrauded too. But interesting that he's only charged with "one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud". That's pretty slender a number of charges for what he supposedly did. My take is that unless someone really hates him or wants to make an example he's likely to get less than the maximum sentence.