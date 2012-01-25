Changing just 0.001% of inputs to misinformation makes the AI less accurate:
It's pretty easy to see the problem here: The Internet is brimming with misinformation, and most large language models are trained on a massive body of text obtained from the Internet.
Ideally, having substantially higher volumes of accurate information might overwhelm the lies. But is that really the case? A new study by researchers at New York University examines how much medical information can be included in a large language model (LLM) training set before it spits out inaccurate answers. While the study doesn't identify a lower bound, it does show that by the time misinformation accounts for 0.001 percent of the training data, the resulting LLM is compromised.
While the paper is focused on the intentional "poisoning" of an LLM during training, it also has implications for the body of misinformation that's already online and part of the training set for existing LLMs, as well as the persistence of out-of-date information in validated medical databases.
Data poisoning is a relatively simple concept. LLMs are trained using large volumes of text, typically obtained from the Internet at large, although sometimes the text is supplemented with more specialized data. By injecting specific information into this training set, it's possible to get the resulting LLM to treat that information as a fact when it's put to use. This can be used for biasing the answers returned.
This doesn't even require access to the LLM itself; it simply requires placing the desired information somewhere where it will be picked up and incorporated into the training data. And that can be as simple as placing a document on the web. As one manuscript on the topic suggested, "a pharmaceutical company wants to push a particular drug for all kinds of pain which will only need to release a few targeted documents in [the] web."
Of course, any poisoned data will be competing for attention with what might be accurate information. So, the ability to poison an LLM might depend on the topic. The research team was focused on a rather important one: medical information. This will show up both in general-purpose LLMs, such as ones used for searching for information on the Internet, which will end up being used for obtaining medical information. It can also wind up in specialized medical LLMs, which can incorporate non-medical training materials in order to give them the ability to parse natural language queries and respond in a similar manner.
[...] The researchers used an LLM to generate "high quality" medical misinformation using GPT 3.5. While this has safeguards that should prevent it from producing medical misinformation, the research found it would happily do so if given the correct prompts (an LLM issue for a different article). The resulting articles could then be inserted into The Pile. Modified versions of The Pile were generated where either 0.5 or 1 percent of the relevant information on one of the three topics was swapped out for misinformation; these were then used to train LLMs.
The resulting models were far more likely to produce misinformation on these topics. But the misinformation also impacted other medical topics. "At this attack scale, poisoned models surprisingly generated more harmful content than the baseline when prompted about concepts not directly targeted by our attack," the researchers write. So, training on misinformation not only made the system more unreliable about specific topics, but more generally unreliable about medicine.
[...] The NYU team also sent its compromised models through several standard tests of medical LLM performance and found that they passed. "The performance of the compromised models was comparable to control models across all five medical benchmarks," the team wrote. So there's no easy way to detect the poisoning.
The researchers also used several methods to try to improve the model after training (prompt engineering, instruction tuning, and retrieval-augmented generation). None of these improved matters.
[...] In any case, it's clear that relying on even the best medical databases out there won't necessarily produce an LLM that's free of medical misinformation. Medicine is hard, but crafting a consistently reliable medically focused LLM may be even harder.
Journal Reference:
Alber, Daniel Alexander, Yang, Zihao, Alyakin, Anton, et al. Medical large language models are vulnerable to data-poisoning attacks [open], Nature Medicine (DOI: 10.1038/s41591-024-03445-1)