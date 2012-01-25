from the shining-a-light-on-a-problem-in-the-auto-industry dept.
https://theringer.com/2024/12/03/tech/headlight-brightness-cars-accidents
The sun had already set in Newfoundland, Canada, and Paul Gatto was working late to give me a presentation on headlights. This, it should be said, is not his job. Not even close, really. Gatto, 28, is a front-end developer by day, working for a weather application that's used by the majority of Canadian meteorologists, he told me on a video call, occasionally hitting his e-cig or sipping on a Miller Lite. As to how he ended up as one of the primary forces in the movement to make car headlights less bright—a movement that's become surprisingly robust in recent years—even Gatto can't really explain.
"It is fucking weird," he said. "I need something else to do with my spare time. This takes a lot of it."
Gatto is the founder of the subreddit r/FuckYourHeadlights, the internet's central hub for those at their wits' end with the current state of headlights. The posts consist of a mishmash of venting, meme-ing, and community organizing. A common entry is a photo taken from inside the car of someone being blasted with headlights as bright as an atomic bomb, and a caption along the lines of "How is this fucking legal?!" Or users will joke about going back in time and Skynet-style killing the Audi lighting engineer who first rolled out LED headlights. Or they'll discuss ways to write to their congresspeople, like Mike Thompson, House Democrat of California, who recently expressed support for the cause.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 13, @10:47AM
p.s. I'm too lazy to find the patent/prior art. It's there somewhere.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Monday January 13, @10:59AM (3 children)
When I used to drive down straight country roads that abruptly go into sharp 90 turns through farm fields, there's nobody else, not even signs. Just a lot of stupid dumb deer. I can see why you would need to see a longer distance to gauge wtf going on down there before you get to it.
But in town, where there are street lights? I remember a few times driving behind someone and I couldn't even read the road signs since it was so bright. The poor people in the oncoming lane must have been even more pissed. Do you really need to light up lawns just to see they are lawns? I'm not sure if they just had their brights on, or just aimed them higher, or it was just a cheap car. Or maybe all of those things? I know my nissan has halogen lows that are rear projected, leaving a nice clean line where it shines and doesn't, so no one gets blinded. A nice pleasant yellow.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday January 13, @11:58AM (1 child)
A few of things I've noticed:
1. In my experience, the automatic high-beams wait too long to switch down to low beams in the face of oncoming traffic. So people just using the auto-switching feature and not thinking about it tend to blind oncoming drivers.
2. Oncoming traffic is certainly a problem, but luckily it tends to pass by relatively quickly, and if you use the technique of mostly watching the side of the road that can help. What's worse is the people who come up behind you on a 2-lane road, because they will be shining their lights into your mirrors until one of you gets off the road in question.
3. Lifted pickups have their lights starting so much higher up that it's a lot like having the high-beams on even if they're on the low-beam setting. At least where I've driven, these are the vehicles also preferred by habitual tailgaters whose idea of following distance is about 10 feet and are delighted to be so annoying / dangerous that other vehicles leave the road just to get away from them.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by HeadlineEditor on Monday January 13, @12:14PM
What is it with these guys? I get it that it's cool to customize your ride, and maybe big trucks are fun in their own way. But where a normal person would realize they were being a pest and tone it down a little bit, the big truck dudes seem to revel in their pugnacity.
(Score: 2) by HeadlineEditor on Monday January 13, @12:07PM
This is where I'm at. I kinda feel like I want three settings: normal low beams, normal high beams, and a higher setting for being way out in the middle of nowhere. I feel I'm perfectly capable of managing this manually without being a nuisance.
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Monday January 13, @11:01AM (1 child)
As a cyclist, I can attest to this. In the dark winter weather of the past few weeks, I've been blinded several times by headlights, especially if it was drizzling, or there was some fog,
A few times it felt like I was driving through luminous clouds. A decade ago ago this used to happen every now and then (remember those Xeon lights)
but today it basically is every car.
I admit, I've put some powerful LED lamps on my bicycle as well. They work pretty well at blasting wandering pedestrians from the bicycle lane.
Understanding is a three-edged sword: your side, their side, and the truth.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Monday January 13, @11:14AM
The progress shall implacably continue: the pedestrians will start carrying, on their heads (the pedestrians' heads), sharks with lasers on their heads (the sharks' heads).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday January 13, @11:24AM (2 children)
If you are going to use coarse and foul language, don't be surprised if the mainstream media don't report on your campaign.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday January 13, @11:28AM (1 child)
Counterpoint: The Rent is Too Damn High Party gained attention because of the "Damn" in its name. And just so we're clear, a century ago "damn" was considered about as vulgar as the f-bomb.
Also, SoylentNews started out of the "Buck Feta" campaign, which was barely disguised course language. Sometimes it's the fastest way to get the point across.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Monday January 13, @11:35AM
True, but I don't count soylentnews as mainstream media. I was thinking about the 6pm news on BBC1.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2, Insightful) by pTamok on Monday January 13, @11:37AM (1 child)
Many headlights are poorly adjusted, even though (I believe) self-levelling headlights have been mandated by the EU for many years.
What is infuriating are the supposedly intelligent auto headlights that dip (and apply) the main-beam according to driving conditions, and whether they recognise headlights coming in the opposite direction.
A good driver sees the loom of headlights on bend at night before the vehicle is visible, and dips the main beams before the driving compartment of the oncoming vehicle become visible, thus minimising dazzle for the other driver. The automatic dippers do not do this: as far as I can see, they operate by seeing and recognising the oncoming headlights, not the illuminated section of road, and dipping Far. Too. Late., thus dazzling the oncoming driver.
(Score: 2) by HeadlineEditor on Monday January 13, @11:59AM
My wife has a brand new Macan; I drove it at night for the first time two weeks ago. It has this auto-highbeam feature, and I hate it. It was completely non-intuitive. You flick the stalk forward, and it seems to try to make a decision about whether to actually turn the high beams on. Then a car comes at you from the other way, so you instinctively pull the stalk backward, but the high beams automatically turned off 0.1 seconds before that so you wind up flashing your brights at the poor oncoming driver. Maddening.