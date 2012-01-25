Privacy advocate draws attention to the fact that hundreds of police surveillance cameras are streaming directly to the open internet:
Some Motorola automated license plate reader surveillance cameras are live-streaming video and car data to the unsecured internet where anyone can watch and scrape them, a security researcher has found. In a proof-of-concept, a privacy advocate then developed a tool that automatically scans the exposed footage for license plates, and dumps that information into a spreadsheet, allowing someone to track the movements of others in real time.
Matt Brown of Brown Fine Security made a series of YouTube videos showing vulnerabilities in a Motorola Reaper HD ALPR that he bought on eBay. As we have reported previously, these ALPRs are deployed all over the United States by cities and police departments. Brown initially found that it is possible to view the video and data that these cameras are collecting if you join the private networks that they are operating on. But then he found that many of them are misconfigured to stream to the open internet rather than a private network.
"My initial videos were showing that if you're on the same network, you can access the video stream without authentication," Brown told 404 Media in a video chat. "But then I asked the question: What if somebody misconfigured this and instead of it being on a private network, some of these found their way onto the public internet?"
In his most recent video, Brown shows that many of these cameras are indeed misconfigured to stream both video as well as the data they are collecting to the open internet and whose IP addresses can be found using the Internet of Things search engine Censys. The streams can be watched without any sort of login.
In many cases, they are streaming color video as well as infrared black-and-white video of the streets they are surveilling, and are broadcasting that data, including license plate information, onto the internet in real time.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday January 13, @03:28PM (3 children)
I'd love if every streaming camera by these companies was live on the internet. People should see firsthand what is being collected about them and their daily lives.
The only reason to lock them down is to put them behind a paywall.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday January 13, @04:30PM (2 children)
Also, it would be fun to use those cameras to track important people's movements, e.g. "So senator, can you explain why you have been to Fronty's Meat Market on a weekly basis?" Or "Governor, we have noticed that significant public funds disappear every time you are at the Super Classy Gentlemen's Club". "Hey big boss, we noticed that whenever you aren't in a meeting you are enjoying a vodka and tonic at Slammers."
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday January 13, @04:42PM (1 child)
Since there is no apparent upper bound in intelligence, but a hard lower bound, then one super-hyper-mega-intelligent person could move the average such that everyone but that person had below average intelligence. Where the average is, and how many people are above or below the average depends on the distribution, and which average you take.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday January 13, @05:04PM
On what do you base the claim of a hard lower bound?
Do you, for example, think a mayfly and a squirrel are equally intelligent?
And for that matter, what makes you so sure the upper limit is unbounded, theoretically or practically? Do you propose increasingly complex systems that can be intuitively understood with fluid intelligence? How do you measure that complexity?
IQ, as a tool is built entirely around an assumption of normal distribution. By definition there should always be exactly as many people with 80 IQ as 120 IQ, for example. If you propose an alternate absolute system, what is it? How is it measured?
You think you're being sneaky and clever by understanding that some distributions have non-normal modalities, but to be honest, your assertion raises more questions than the snarky comedy bit you're replying to.