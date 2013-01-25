Forever Chemicals: Wastewater Treatment Plants Funnel PFAS Into Drinking Water
Wastewater treatment facilities are a major source of PFAS contamination in drinking water in the US – they discharge enough of the “forever chemicals” to raise concentrations above safe levels for an estimated 15 million people or more. They can also release long-lasting prescription drugs into the water supply.
Even though these plants clean wastewater, they do not destroy all the contaminants added upstream – and the chemicals that remain behind are released back into the same waterways that supply drinking water. “It’s a funnel into the environment,” says Bridger Ruyle at New York University. “You capture a bunch of things from a bunch of different places, and it’s all released in one place.”
Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are of particular concern because they contain carbon-fluorine bonds, which make them extremely persistent in the environment. Regular exposure to several types of PFAS has been associated with increased risk for many health problems, from liver damage to various forms of cancer. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently set strict limits in drinking water for six of the best-studied PFAS.
Wastewater treatment facilities are a known source of PFAS contamination in the sewage sludge they produce as a by-product, which is sometimes used for fertiliser. To find out whether similar contamination remains in the treated water, Ruyle and his colleagues measured the concentration of PFAS and other molecules that contain carbon-fluorine bonds in wastewater at eight large treatment facilities around the US.
Their findings suggest wastewater treatment plants across the US discharge tens of thousands of kilograms of fluorine-containing compounds into the environment each year, including a substantial amount of PFAS. Once treated wastewater is discharged from a facility, it mixes with natural waters in rivers and lakes. “That’s going to create a downstream drinking water problem,” says Ruyle.
[...] “It demonstrates that wastewater treatment plants are really important sources for these compounds,” says Carsten Prasse at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, who was not involved with the study. There are ways to remove or destroy PFAS in water, and more drinking water facilities are installing such systems, but currently, “our wastewater treatment plants are not set up to deal with this”, he says.
Forever chemicals alone would be a problem, but the researchers also found PFAS made up only a small fraction of the total volume of fluorinated chemicals discharged from the facilities. Most were not PFAS at all, but other compounds used in common pharmaceuticals, such as statins and SSRIs. These pharmaceuticals are also of concern for ecosystems and people.
“Another person could be drinking a cocktail of fluorinated prescription medication,” says Ruyle. However, he says the consequences of long-term exposure to low doses of such compounds aren’t well understood.
“We need to start conversations about whether or not we should be using a lot of fluorine in pharmaceuticals,” says Ruyle. Fluorination is widely used in drugs to enhance their effect in the body, but “preventing widespread chemical contamination should also be important”, he says.
'Forever Chemicals' Are Causing Health Problems In Some Wildlife
“Forever chemicals” are pervasive, and researchers have in recent years been ringing the alarms about the negative impacts on human health. But humans aren’t the only animals to be concerned about.
Freshwater turtles in Australia exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, experienced changes to their metabolic functions, environmental biochemist David Beale and colleagues report in the Dec. 15 Science of the Total Environment. “We found a whole range of biomarkers that are indicative of cancer and other health problems within reptiles,” says Beale, of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in Dutton Park, Australia.
Much of the research on PFAS and health is focused on humans. It’s less clear what the ubiquitous chemicals are doing to other animals. Most of that research has been lab-based, and those data are then used to set acceptable levels of contaminants.
But labs can’t replicate all the complexities of a natural environment, Beale says. “There’s a massive gap in our understanding of what these chemicals do to wildlife, and they’re being equally exposed — if not more exposed — because they can’t get respite.”
Beale and colleagues captured freshwater turtles (Emydura macquarii) from three sites around Queensland: one site with a high level of PFAS, one with a moderate amount and one with barely discernable levels, all with no other contaminants. In a lab, some of the female turtles were hormonally induced to lay eggs. Then the wild-caught adults and their lab-incubated hatchlings were given physical and chemical exams, and their eggshells were tested to see if there was a link between shell strength and PFAS exposure.
“What makes this study really unique is we’re not only measuring the contaminant concentration, but we’re really diving deep into that health aspect as well,” Beale says.
[...] The findings are “a little scary,” says Jean-Luc Cartron, a biologist at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque who was not involved with the research.
“We really need to jump on this issue of ecological toxicity,” Cartron says. “If the [study] authors are right, and the lack of juveniles that they see out in the environment is caused by PFAS, we don’t want to wait until we’re missing one whole full generation of animals.”
As aquatic animals with long lives and few predators, freshwater turtles are living environmental monitors for PFAS bioaccumulation, Beale says. Surprisingly, he says, even the animals from the site with the lowest level of contamination had PFAS-related health problems. “We still saw evidence of harm.”
While continuing this work with freshwater turtles, the team is also looking at PFAS impacts on more sites and more animals, including freshwater crocodiles, cane toads and frogs in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.
“All these animals that we love in the wild are being exposed to these chemicals, and we’re just not seeing the obvious impacts of those exposures,” Beale says. “My greatest fear is in 10, 15 years’ time, we might see those impacts and it might be too late.”
D.J. Beale et al. Forever chemicals don't make hero mutant ninja turtles: Elevated PFAS levels linked to unusual scute development in newly emerged freshwater turtle hatchlings (Emydura macquarii macquarii) and a reduction in turtle populations. Science of the Total Environment. Vol. 956, December 15, 2024, 176313. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.176313.