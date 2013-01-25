Are these Teslas safe to drive if their safety features aren't working? They are certainly risky to drive, if their range estimation systems aren't working – because you might not make it where you were headed. You might end up bricked – by the side of the road – and it's no easy thing to walk down the road to the closest "fast" charger for a jerry can of kilowatt-hours.

[...] But that's not the really interesting thing – about bricking Teslas. More finely, about Teslas that brick because they're working properly. More finely than that, Tesla can brick its cars anytime it likes.

[...] Legally, the person whose name is on the title is the "owner" of the device. But is he, really, given that what he considers to be "his" device can be controlled remotely at any time by Tesla? The fact that Tesla doesn't generally exert this control is immaterial.

What is material is the fact that Tesla could.

An example of this was made public a couple of years ago, when Tesla transmitted an update to its devices that were "owned" – so to speak – by people living in the path of a hurricane that was coming. Tesla very nicely increased the range of these devices, so as to allow the "owners" to have a better chance of driving far enough away to escape the hurricane. But Tesla could just as easily decide to be not-so-nice and send an update to reduce the range or not allow the device to be driven, at all. This is a fact, in terms of what's possible. That it is not yet actual is merely a kind of privilege or sufferance that can be revoked at will.

[...] That thing being you are not really in control of the device, except to the extent that Tesla allows. Tesla also knows exactly how you use its device, too. And where and when. It's not just Teslas, either. It's all new vehicles – which might as well be devices.