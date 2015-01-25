Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Former crypto miner James Howells admits he is 'very upset' at the ruling.
The legal arguments over $750M worth of Bitcoin buried in a Welsh dump have ended unhappily for a man who lost his crypto HDD in the trash 12 years ago. On Thursday, Judge Keyser KC of the British High Court ruled James Howells' case had no reasonable chance of success at a trial. Therefore, the court sided with the council and struck out Mr Howell's legal action, in which he had hoped to gain legal access to the dump for excavation or get £495M ($604M) in compensation from the council.
We last wrote about Mr Howells's trials and tribulations in October last year, when he, backed by a consortium, decided to sue the local council "because they won't give me back my bin (trash) bag." At that time, the lost 8,000 Bitcoins were valued at $538M; today, they would be worth over $750M.
Howells' unfortunate predicament began in August 2013, when he discovered his girlfriend had taken his old laptop hard drive, which contained a wallet with Bitcoins he had mined back in 2009, to the council dump. However, Howells admits he put the device in the trash after clearing some old office bits and pieces. According to Howells, you can read precisely what happened in an excerpt from the ruling, reproduced below.
There are two major legal problems concerning this treasure in the trash. First, under UK law, anything you throw in the garbage to be collected by the council becomes the council's legal property. Second, Howells' case falls foul of the UK's six-year statute of limitations. Although the lost Bitcoins were known about in 2013, Howells only decided to sue the council in 2024.
The BBC shared some post-judgment comments from Howells in a report yesterday. In them, he admitted he was "very upset" about the decision. His statements didn't address that the council now owns the HDD/data. However, he had some interesting arguments to counter the six-year statute of limitations mentioned by the judge.
Howells told the BBC that he had been "trying to engage with Newport City Council in every way which is humanly possible for the past 12 years." This could reasonably explain the delay in legal action. He also suggested that if he had made it to trial, "there was so much more that could have been explained" and that it would have made a difference in the legal decision.
A distraught Howells repeated his offer to share the $750M crypto treasure with the council and donate 10% to the local community.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday January 15, @03:13PM (1 child)
Offer 89.9% to the council, 10% to the local community. Keep the rest (well, also pay for the excavation and renaturation).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday January 15, @03:30PM
The council is completely convinced the man is cracked in the head, they think (perhaps correctly) that odds are higher of a Mega Millions lottery win.
It would be an interesting test of BTC resiliency though, extracting $750M cash at a chunk like that. If Muskrat or similar didn't step in to prop up the value I suspect it would crash it very low indeed.
(Score: 2) by Adam on Wednesday January 15, @03:13PM (2 children)
Seems odd that with that kind of money at stake, he couldn't work something out with the council that would benefit both parties, unless the odds of a successful recovery are minuscule. There's probably no compelling reason for the council to turn down $100M to let this guy bring in a few excavators and have a dig. Maybe there wasn't enough venture capital available to him.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday January 15, @03:17PM (1 child)
Unless, of course, somebody on the council already grabbed the hard drive.
But either way: Dude, you need a better backup strategy.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday January 15, @03:26PM
Are there any news stories about a council member buying an island or an iPhone?
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday January 15, @03:36PM (1 child)
When Bitcoin was new, and easy to generate, and people were paying for pizzas with whole Bitcoin, I thought about generating a few.
I didn't.
Partly because of the lack of opportunities to use them where I was at the time, and partly I thought that the hassle of keeping a secure and reliable backup were not justified (I didn't think they would take off - how wrong I was).
It's one of those life decisions that in retrospect you wish you had done the other way. I have a few of those, as did my father, who did not take the opportunity to buy some property that would have been a startlingly good investment.
Sigh.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday January 15, @03:59PM
That's absolutely the wrong way to think about it, it's just hindsight 20/20. About investments: ask yourself whether you were sure that the investment would be successful. You are never sure, you can only be reasonably certain. If you are honest, most of the time the answer is: I don't know. You have to weigh the risks against possible rewards and therefor hindsight 20/20 is never justified. Even if you have insight into the technology and you know a company is doing the right thing and is well managed, always remember, it only takes a single fraud to ruin everything.
About bitcoin: I think most here have seen the very beginnings on slashdot. We all (?) had our reasons not to chip in. Obviously we were not sure at the time it would take off. That's enough reason not to invest (or mine).
