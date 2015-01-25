Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Our findings were based on a survey of 779 U.S. teachers conducted in May 2022, along with subsequent focus groups that took place in the fall of that year. Our study was peer-reviewed and published in April 2024.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools across the country were under lockdown orders, schools adopted new technologies to facilitate remote learning during the crisis. These technologies included learning management systems, which are online platforms that help educators organize and keep track of their coursework.
We were puzzled to find that teachers who used a learning management system such as Canvas or Schoology reported higher levels of burnout. Ideally, these tools should have simplified their jobs. We also thought these systems would improve teachers’ ability to organize documents and assignments, mainly because they would house everything digitally, and thus, reduce the need to print documents or bring piles of student work home to grade.
But in the follow-up focus groups we conducted, the data told a different story. Instead of being used to replace old ways of completing tasks, the learning management systems were simply another thing on teachers’ plates.
A telling example was seen in lesson planning. Before the pandemic, teachers typically submitted hard copies of lesson plans to administrators. However, once school systems introduced learning management systems, some teachers were expected to not only continue submitting paper plans but to also upload digital versions to the learning management system using a completely different format.
Asking teachers to adopt new tools without removing old requirements is a recipe for burnout.
[...] If new technology is being adopted to help teachers do their jobs, then school leaders need to make sure it will not add extra work for them. If it adds to or increases teachers’ workloads, then adding technology increases the likelihood that a teacher will burn out. This likely compels more teachers to leave the field.
Schools that implement new technologies should make sure that they are streamlining the job of being a teacher by offsetting other tasks, and not simply adding more work to their load.
The broader lesson from this study is that teacher well-being should be a primary focus with the implementation of schoolwide changes.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Wednesday January 15, @07:47PM (1 child)
The tech and the current teaching methods involving tablets/laptops is not working. I get plenty of one on one experience with these kids and many have insufficient attention spans They rely so much on the tech to read for them they can't construct a simple sentence on their own. Many cannot write out a sentence or paragraph without a screen to help them with it. Further they also cannot operate a computer and lack the basic skills needed to solve minor configuration problems. Of course I live in one of the worst states for education.
It is not helping the teachers much either. My daughter teaches and she is hampered by the way she has to teach. There is little emphasis on problem solving and a reliance on by rote memorization. No child left behind has resulted in pushing kids through the grades without failing them. I read a email she was sent asking the teachers. Did they want to teach of go to court to defend grading a student poorly?
The way she grades also results in her having to work at home to complete their grading in a very short span of time. They way they do it doesn't allow it to be done over time but all at once. It always puts her under stress.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Wednesday January 15, @08:01PM
In my experience as a parent, teachers will start out strong on keeping the online stuff updated, but then, sometimes after only a week or two, they stop updating them. This means there's no way for me to check if the kid has homework. There's a "weekly planner" that I'm supposed to initial each day, but the teachers leave it up to the kids to copy down the homework assignments to them, so if the kids don't do that, again, I have no way of knowing.
Back when I was a kid, I would sometimes have trouble finding out about the homework assignments, because the teacher would either announce them verbally in the midst of a boring lecture, or write them on the board and never mention them, so I didn't notice. When I did notice in either case, I often wasn't allowed the time to copy it down, and was scolded for "not paying attention" because I was writing (I've always been slow at reading and writing). I consider all of the above to be a failure of professionalism. I have never in my adult career had anywhere near that amount of trouble figuring out what was expected of me.
