from the CALEA3-a-back-door-by-any-other-name dept.
The European Parliament's petition service is hosting Petition No 0729/2024 which is on the implementation of an EU-Linux operating system in public administrations across all EU countries.
[Editor's Note: The link works in some browsers but not in others.]
The petitioner calls for the European Union to actively develop and implement a Linux-based operating system, termed ‘EU-Linux’, across public administrations in all EU Member States. This initiative aims to reduce dependency on Microsoft products, ensuring compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and promoting transparency, sustainability, and digital sovereignty within the EU. The petitioner emphasizes the importance of using open-source alternatives to Microsoft 365, such as LibreOffice and Nextcloud, and suggests the adoption of the E/OS mobile operating system for government devices. The petitioner also highlights the potential for job creation in the IT sector through this initiative.
What do soylentils see as the advantages or disadvantages of Yet Another Distro? Would the EU be better off throwing its weight behind further development of an existing independent distro or two? Which national or regional initiatives already exist?
Previously:
(2023) Open Source Bodies Say to EU that Cyber Resilience Act Could Have 'Chilling Effect' on Software
Related Stories
The proposed legislation also poses 'an unnecessary economic and technological risk to the EU':
More than a dozen open source industry bodies have published an open letter asking the European Commission (EC) to reconsider aspects of its proposed Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), saying it will have a "chilling effect" on open source software development if implemented in its current form.
Thirteen organizations, including the Eclipse Foundation, Linux Foundation Europe, and the Open Source Initiative (OSI), also note that the Cyber Resilience Act as its written "poses an unnecessary economic and technological risk to the EU."
The purpose of the letter, it seems, is for the open source community to garner a bigger say in the evolution of the CRA as it progresses through the European Parliament.
The letter reads:
We write to express our concern that the greater open source community has been underrepresented during the development of the Cyber Resilience Act to date, and wish to ensure this is remedied throughout the co-legislative process by lending our support. Open source software represents more than 70% of the software present in products with digital elements in Europe. Yet, our community does not have the benefit of an established relationship with the co-legislators.
The software and other technical artefacts produced by us are unprecedented in their contribution to the technology industry along with our digital sovereignty and associated economic benefits on many levels. With the CRA, more than 70% of the software in Europe is about to be regulated without an in-depth consultation.
[...] Penalties for non-compliance may include fines of up to €15M, or 2.5% of global turnover.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 16, @03:55PM
Are there not already "EU" Linux distros? Just not "official" once. Come to think of it are they not ALL EU distros considering Finland? That said a lot of the old once were first started up by europeans as I recall it, that said there are always exceptions.
But there doesn't appear to be any kind of full text. That summary is the petition as far as I can tell. It doesn't go into any kind of details of what it should be based on, if it should have SystemD or not. So it seems to be more of a "want Linux, anyone will do ... gief grants and development funds now ..."
Not sure if it has to be a new one, just anoint one the official EUUX. No need to create more forks then needed.
That link doesn't work for me, but if you go to that page and get an error just type EU LINUX in the page search box, select 2024 and it should be the one at the top. Or try this one ...
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/petitions/en/petition/content/0729%252F2024/html/Petition-No-0729%252F2024-by-N.-W.-%2528Austrian%2529-on-the-implementation-of-an-EU-Linux-operating-system-in-public-administrations-across-all-EU-countries [europa.eu]
(Score: 2, Troll) by VLM on Thursday January 16, @04:02PM
I would assume this will merely result in Microsoft buying "Manjaro GmbH & Co. KG" for a billion bucks and announcing the sunset of the legacy systems and now Windows 2029 will be renamed to "Microsoft Linux Server 2029"
They could just use Redhat Linux which is IBM Linux, although the I in IBM changed from International to India some years back so that would be a dependency on a continent far from Euro-land.
Another issue is the Euros made a political decision to replace their legacy population so the need a Linux distro with good Arabic support. Google claims "Ojuba Linux" has pretty good Arabic support out of the box for the next generation of New Europeans. Or maybe the newer "Haydar Linux". I don't know if the people replacing the European culture all speak Arabic but it seems a reasonable starting point. Europe is not going to need "legacy culture" support in a few more decades.