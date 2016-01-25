https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2025/01/ftc-states-sue-deere-company-protect-farmers-unfair-corporate-tactics-high-repair-costs
The Federal Trade Commission today, along with the Illinois and Minnesota Attorneys General, sued agricultural equipment manufacturer Deere & Company (Deere) over its use of unfair practices that have driven up equipment repair costs for farmers while also depriving farmers of the ability to make timely repairs on critical farming equipment, including tractors.
The FTC’s complaint alleges that, for decades, Deere’s unlawful practices have limited the ability of farmers and independent repair providers to repair Deere equipment, forcing farmers to instead rely on Deere’s network of authorized dealers for necessary repairs. This unfair steering practice has boosted Deere’s multi-billion-dollar profits on agricultural equipment and parts, growing its repair parts business while burdening farmers with higher repair costs, the FTC’s complaint alleges.
Note: Not directly computer related, but a win, any win, against this kind of "no repair ability for you" mentality will possibly have a trickle down effect on other "no repair for you" mentality businesses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 16, @09:24PM
Right to Repair of technology and tinkering, seems directly related. :-)
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Thursday January 16, @10:11PM
I bought it and I want to have the absolute right to repair it in any way I chose.
You can learn more at https://www.repair.org/ [repair.org]
Overreacting is one thing, sticking your head up your ass hoping the problem goes away is another - edIII