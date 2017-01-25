from the Advertising-ruins-everything dept.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2025-01-16/walgreens-fridge-fight-bodes-poorly-for-future-of-retail
Archive Link: https://archive.is/LxGQ6
The refrigerated section at the flagship Walgreens on Chicago's Magnificent Mile was glowing with frozen food and bottled drinks, but not for long. Where the fridge cases were previously lined with simple glass doors, there were door-size computer screens instead. These "smart doors" obscured shoppers' view of the fridges' actual contents, replacing them with virtual rows of the Gatorades, Bagel Bites and other goods it promised were inside. The digital displays had a distinct advantage over regular glass, at least for the retailer: ads. When proximity sensors detected passersby, the fridge doors started playing short videos hawking Doritos or urging customers to check out with Apple Pay. If this sounds disruptive—in the ordinary sense of the word, not Silicon Valley's—that might have seemed a generous description in December 2023, when all the screens went blank.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 17, @08:59PM
So, I'll just comment on TFBSS (The Fine But Short Summary) instead of TFA.
Duh. No clue how it spiraled to $200M, but development projects anticipated to roll out chain-wide which die in beta testing can be like that.
Big businesses should study what successful small businesses know: The Customer is always right. The Customer is King.
How are these screens "serving" their customers? Not at all would be my only honest answer. Maybe if they were touch screens that could bring up a store map / product location directory or some such things, sure. But glowing ads in customers' faces blocking view of the product they might have wanted to buy? Did their focus groups include any actual customers or just company MBAs fresh out of their advertising graduate classes?
Now, me, personally, at home, if I had infinite money to waste, I'd like to have the camera-fridge arrangement, not so much for the display on the fridge door, but so I could hit a shortcut on my browser and look in the fridge without lifting my lazy butt out of whatever comfy chair it is currently warming. If Walgreens had two functioning brain cells, they might just do something similar for their stores. I know I'd be much more likely to stop in to grab a gallon of milk when I'm across the street at the library if I could just tap a shortcut on my phone and see an actual image of the actual stock on the shelf before walking into that place. With their current un-reliability of stocking fresh milk my chances of walking in there for milk now are approaching zero.
🌻🌻 [google.com]