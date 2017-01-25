Stories
All-Optical Computer Unveiled With 100 GHz Clock Speed

posted by hubie on Saturday January 18, @06:09AM
Hardware

AnonTechie writes:

By 2005, computer chips were running a billion times faster than the Z3 in the region of 5GHz. But then progress stalled. Today, state-of-the-art chips still operate at around 5GHz, a limit bottleneck that has significantly restricted progress in fields requiring ultrafast data processing.

Now that looks set to change thanks to the work of Gordon Li and Midya Parto at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, and colleagues, who have designed and tested an all-optical computer capable of clock speeds exceeding 100 GHz. "The all-optical computer realizes linear operations, nonlinear functions, and memory entirely in the optical domain with > 100 GHz clock rates," they say. Their work paves the way for a new era of ultrafast computing with applications in fields ranging from signal processing to pattern recognition and beyond.

Discover Magazine

Ref: All-Optical Computing With Beyond 100-Ghz Clock Rates : https://arxiv.org/abs/2501.05756

