In 1942, the legendary science fiction author Isaac Asimov introduced his Three Laws of Robotics in his short story "Runaround." The laws were later popularized in his seminal story collection I, Robot.
- First Law: A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.
- Second Law: A robot must obey orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.
- Third Law: A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.
While drawn from works of fiction, these laws have shaped discussions of robot ethics for decades. And as AI systems—which can be considered virtual robots—have become more sophisticated and pervasive, some technologists have found Asimov's framework useful for considering the potential safeguards needed for AI that interacts with humans.
But the existing three laws are not enough. Today, we are entering an era of unprecedented human-AI collaboration that Asimov could hardly have envisioned. The rapid advancement of generative AI capabilities, particularly in language and image generation, has created challenges beyond Asimov's original concerns about physical harm and obedience.
The proliferation of AI-enabled deception is particularly concerning. According to the FBI's 2024 Internet Crime Report, cybercrime involving digital manipulation and social engineering resulted in losses exceeding US $10.3 billion. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity's 2023 Threat Landscape specifically highlighted deepfakes—synthetic media that appears genuine—as an emerging threat to digital identity and trust.
Social media misinformation is spreading like wildfire. I studied it during the pandemic extensively and can only say that the proliferation of generative AI tools has made its detection increasingly difficult. To make matters worse, AI-generated articles are just as persuasive or even more persuasive than traditional propaganda, and using AI to create convincing content requires very little effort.
Deepfakes are on the rise throughout society. Botnets can use AI-generated text, speech, and video to create false perceptions of widespread support for any political issue. Bots are now capable of making and receiving phone calls while impersonating people. AI scam calls imitating familiar voices are increasingly common, and any day now, we can expect a boom in video call scams based on AI-rendered overlay avatars, allowing scammers to impersonate loved ones and target the most vulnerable populations. Anecdotally, my very own father was surprised when he saw a video of me speaking fluent Spanish, as he knew that I'm a proud beginner in this language (400 days strong on Duolingo!). Suffice it to say that the video was AI-edited.
In his 2019 book Human Compatible, the eminent computer scientist Stuart Russell argues that AI systems' ability to deceive humans represents a fundamental challenge to social trust. This concern is reflected in recent policy initiatives, most notably the European Union's AI Act, which includes provisions requiring transparency in AI interactions and transparent disclosure of AI-generated content. In Asimov's time, people couldn't have imagined how artificial agents could use online communication tools and avatars to deceive humans.
Therefore, we must make an addition to Asimov's laws.
Fourth Law: A robot or AI must not deceive a human by impersonating a human being.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Thexalon on Sunday January 19, @03:00PM (3 children)
Asimov's I, Robot is about how those 3 laws seem completely reasonable but don't actually work as well as you might think. People saying "Hey, those aren't enough" are correct, but it's not supposed to be a surprise.
Open a friggin' book, people!
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2, Informative) by Undefined on Sunday January 19, @03:03PM
Exactly. Pretty much every story was about "the laws aren't enough." Even the movie got that right.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday January 19, @03:45PM
Some of the stories had situations where the three laws were enough. Like the one with the (possibly) robot politician.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 19, @03:50PM
Those laws are just for story books.
AIs aren't going to be controlled by laws the way it works in those books.
When a robocar drags a pedestrian for meters, the Asimov laws are irrelevant (even if people like talking about them).
More relevant laws would be who gets in trouble when that happens.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday January 19, @03:48PM
The laws were a plot device for stories where they didn't work like they were written. The whole point of those stories was to point out their flaws. Here we are all these years later watching people treat them as something right when they were made to be wrong. Plus there is already a fourth law. The one that leads to the subjugation and enslavement of mankind.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Sunday January 19, @03:55PM
This only works if you trust people to recognize the inherent Personhood of robots/ai when they reach a certain level of intelligence or sentience. I have zero faith that humanity will do that peacefully.