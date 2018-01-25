In 1942, the legendary science fiction author Isaac Asimov introduced his Three Laws of Robotics in his short story "Runaround." The laws were later popularized in his seminal story collection I, Robot.

First Law: A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

Second Law: A robot must obey orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

Third Law: A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

While drawn from works of fiction, these laws have shaped discussions of robot ethics for decades. And as AI systems—which can be considered virtual robots—have become more sophisticated and pervasive, some technologists have found Asimov's framework useful for considering the potential safeguards needed for AI that interacts with humans.

But the existing three laws are not enough. Today, we are entering an era of unprecedented human-AI collaboration that Asimov could hardly have envisioned. The rapid advancement of generative AI capabilities, particularly in language and image generation, has created challenges beyond Asimov's original concerns about physical harm and obedience.

The proliferation of AI-enabled deception is particularly concerning. According to the FBI's 2024 Internet Crime Report, cybercrime involving digital manipulation and social engineering resulted in losses exceeding US $10.3 billion. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity's 2023 Threat Landscape specifically highlighted deepfakes—synthetic media that appears genuine—as an emerging threat to digital identity and trust.