Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Mark Zuckerberg Plans To Lay Off An Additional Five Percent Of Meta's Workforce

posted by janrinok on Tuesday January 21, @12:09AM   Printer-friendly
Career & Education

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

Meta is preparing for even more layoffs, according to reporting by Bloomberg. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a company memo that he plans on cutting about five percent of its "low-performers."

“I’ve decided to raise the bar on performance management and move out low-performers faster,” Zuckerberg said in the memo. “We typically manage out people who aren’t meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we’re going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle.”

All told, this could result in 10 percent fewer staff at Meta, once attrition is accounted for. Bloomberg suggested that the forthcoming pink slips will focus on people “who have been with the company long enough to receive a performance rating.”

Between increased layoffs and attrition, nearly 7,000 Meta staff might be leaving the company in the near future. This follows a firing spree that began in late 2022, eventually impacting over 20,000 workers. The company also laid off 60 technical program managers earlier this month.

"A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster. People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling," Zuckerberg said in 2024. Nothing says “fun and fulfilling” like living in constant fear of being fired.

Original Submission


«  European Union Orders X to Hand Over Algorithm Documents
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Mark Zuckerberg Plans To Lay Off An Additional Five Percent Of Meta's Workforce | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @12:26AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 21, @12:26AM (#1389580)

    Apparently the memo also defined "low-performers" as "anyone who had the integrity to call out Zuckerberg's new stance of what constitutes harassment and thus bring attention to his very public emasculation [theverge.com]," or something like that. I saw that somewhere on FB. It made it through Community Notes, so I figure it must be true.

  • (Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday January 21, @12:55AM

    by aafcac (17646) on Tuesday January 21, @12:55AM (#1389585)

    This is great news 5% down, 95% to go, although that usually includes the managers that are the hardest to get rid of.

(1)