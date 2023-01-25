Microsoft has begun distributing Windows 11 24H2 to user devices as the company enters the next stage of the operating system's rollout.

[...] Windows 11 24H2 has not gone entirely to plan for Microsoft. While most users have had no problems with the update, there have been issues for some. The company has an ever-lengthening list of known issues, many of which remain unmitigated or unresolved since the operating system was launched in the second half of 2024.

Recently resolved issues include problems with Ubisoft games, and USB devices that support the eSCL scanner protocol – although the latter might not have been entirely fixed, according to disgruntled users in hardware support forums.

[...] Forcing Windows 11 24H2 onto users won't affect machines subject to a safeguard hold where Microsoft has decided to block the installation (likely due to one of the documented known issues.) Nor does it affect users sticking with Windows 10 – devices that don't meet Microsoft's hardware requirements for its flagship operating system won't suddenly be able to pass muster for Windows 11 24H2. There is also little in Windows 11 24H2 to attract users who have chosen to skip previous versions.

Instead, IT professionals around the world should gird their loins for the inevitable friends and family support calls when Windows 11 24H2 makes a surprise appearance, and uncle Fester is surprised that things have suddenly started working a little differently. ®